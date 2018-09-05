Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Predicting Who Dethrones Each Current Champion (on the Main Roster)

blake sexton
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
20.38K   //    05 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST

Image result for wwe titles
AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey are WWE's 4 top champions.

No champion remains champion forever. Any champion (not named Brock Lesnar) has to defend their title every 30 days. There are dozens of wrestlers that are competing to be in title contention so any wrestler that is currently a champion is not safe. While some champions like Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, The New Day, and Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre just won their titles, other champions such as AJ Styles have been holding their titles for a while and can be expected to lose their titles at any time.

Next Cruiserweight Champion: Drew Gulak

Image result for 205 live august 14 2018
The rivalry between Drew Gulak and Cedric Alexander is certainly not over.

Cedric Alexander won the Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania and since then he's successfully defended his title against the likes of Kalisto, Buddy Murphy, Hideo Itami, and even current rival Drew Gulak. Although Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak at SummerSlam, he won via a roll up.

This rivalry is likely not over as the two have had altercations with each other since their SummerSlam. Their rivalry will likely end with a Drew Gulak championship victory as the only 3 heels on 205 Live that Cedric Alexander hasn't beaten yet are Tony Nese, TJP, and Lio Rush. TJP and Tony Nese haven't been built strong enough to justify them getting a championship match, while Lio Rush hasn't been part of 205 Live for long enough to get a title shot. If Drew Gulak wins he can have matches against the likes of Akira Tozawa, Noam Dar, Kalisto, and Buddy Murphy.



blake sexton
CONTRIBUTOR
