Predicting who will take the first RKO in 18 months ahead of Randy Orton's likely return on WWE RAW

Randy Orton has not hit an RKO in 18 months. The Viper last took out The Usos with his patented finisher in the lead-up to the Winners Take All Tag Team Championship match on the May 20, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

With Orton expected to return tonight on WWE RAW, fans might be wondering if the 14-time World Champion will pop out the iconic RKO on The Judgment Day. Ideally, The Viper could take out either Dominik Mysterio or JD McDonagh with his finisher.

McDonagh seems to be the most likely victim of the RKO because he has been on the receiving end of finishers from top superstars in the past. The Irish Ace has been putting his body on the line for The Judgment Day ever since he declared his intentions to join the fearsome faction months ago.

He was officially made part of the group by Damian Priest himself on the November 13, 2023, episode of RAW. It remains to be seen if JD McDonagh or Dominik Mysterio will be the victim of Randy Orton’s first RKO after 18 months this week on WWE RAW.

Did RKO cause Randy Orton his back injuries before the hiatus?

Randy Orton has been taking out his opponents with the RKO for 20 years. The Viper first debuted his version of the cutter in a match against The Hurricane, aka Shane Helms, in 2003. Little did he know that the finisher would cost him 18 months of his career 20 years later.

The 14-time World Champion had previously admitted to hurting his body due to the constant bumps from the RKO, noting he would have come up with a different finisher had he known about the brutal effects of the move.

“I kind of wish I could go back in time and create a finishing move that didn’t entail me jumping up as high as I can and landing on my back. After doing that a couple of thousand times over the last few decades, I’m starting to feel it,” Orton said.

Fans might have to wait to see if The Viper will pop out his iconic finisher on WWE RAW this week.

Do you think Randy Orton will return to WWE in the upcoming episode of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.