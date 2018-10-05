×
Predicting Wrestlemania 35 at the halfway point

The KliqPodcast
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.37K   //    05 Oct 2018, 08:38 IST

Wrestlemania 35

Now that we are closing in on the halfway point to Wrestlemania 35 with two more major PPV's in sight, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble, we are at a safe point to take all the existing storylines within WWE and fast forward to April 2019. So how is the card going to look in about 6 months?

How will Wrestlemania 35 fair and how will it change 2019 as we further approach a new Money in the Bank winner. The KliqPodcast takes a deeper dive based on possibilities in this comprehensive card lineup on how we think Wrestlemania 35 will play out.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Enter captio
Andre the Giant Battle Royal

It is hard to predict who all will participate in this match but when you think of who have won this contest in the past a pattern appears. Cesaro being the inaugural winner, The Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley with Matt Hardy finishing out the list. Most of these men are fairly imposing physically.

Cesaro being one of the more physically gifted in strength, Big Show...being Big Show. Mojo a big guy and Corbin pushing 7 feet tall and 300 pounds, with Matt Hardy being more mentally imposing rather than physically.

When we think "imposing" there are a lot of names that come to mind, but one sticks out more than the rest - Bobby Lashley. It's pretty clear WWE wants Lashley to be a big player during his second run with the company. The biggest issue being that there are some overdue championship runs for others that push Lashley in the back of the line.

This would allow Lashley to keep momentum moving further into 2019 where he certainly will get his fair share of title opportunities.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

The KliqPodcast
OFFICIAL
With 67 combined years of Wrestling fandom experience, The KliqPodcast brings you from the beginning of it all to the future of the Wrestling/Entertainment industry. Weekly WWE Monday Night RAW and Tuesday Night Smackdown Live Reviews, NXT Takeover and PPV Coverage as well as Classic PPV Reviews and the very first season of KPFPW (KliqPod Fantasy Pro-Wrestling). The first real fantasy wrestling game mirroring the likes of other sports fantasy games. KliqPod runs this business.
