Predictions for SmackDown Tag Team Championship winners at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania XL is set to feature an epic bout with major championship implications. A Six-Pack Ladder Match has been announced for the big event with the Unified Tag Team Titles on the line.

The reigning champions are The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. They will defend their prized titles against New Catch Republic, A-Town Down Under, The New Day, DIY, and Awesome Truth.

In an interesting twist, the company has noted that both sets of titles need to be pulled down for the match to end. This has many believing that two different teams will pull down the belts, ultimately leading to the titles splitting. For example, Awesome Truth could retrieve the RAW Tag Team Titles while a different team grabs the other set of belts.

In this article, we will look at who could potentially be the stars to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles if this scenario plays out as expected. This includes two teams from SmackDown and two from the red brand who may switch over if this finish happens.

Below are four predictions for who could win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. A-Town Down Under could bring the gold to the blue brand

A-Town Down Under is one of the most despised tandems in WWE today. The tag team is made up of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, but the pair have also worked alongside Logan Paul on various occasions. Theory is a former two-time United States Champion, but Waller is yet to capture gold.

The duo has been united for several months now. This has been annoying for the WWE Universe thanks to their massive egos and obnoxious personalities. The heel team first defeated The Good Brothers and then later they beat The Street Profits in what was a mini-tournament on SmackDown.

Given that they're a SmackDown team, they are immediately a favorite to win the SmackDown set of titles. It could be argued that they haven't been built up for the spot quite yet, but that doesn't mean Theory and Waller won't pull the belts down at WrestleMania 40.

#3. The Judgment Day could retain both sets of WWE Tag Titles

The Judgment Day is the most dominant faction in WWE other than The Bloodline. The group consists of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh. Finn and Damian are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Balor and Priest have certainly been successful as champions. Since winning the titles back in October, The Judgment Day has defended the gold against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, The Street Profits, DIY, The Creed Brothers, and The New Catch Republic.

Given that Balor and Priest have already defeated quite a few teams, they may very well retain their prized belts in the WWE WrestleMania Six-Pack Ladder Match. The odds are against them retaining either set of titles, so if they can retain one or both, they'll truly be established as the top team of the era.

#2. The New Day could win the belts and move to SmackDown

The New Day was initially a three-man faction in WWE, with Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston entertaining the masses. Unfortunately, Big E suffered a serious neck injury in 2022, and The New Day has been a two-man operation on television ever since.

The duo of Kingston and Woods have done just about everything there is to do as a tag team. They're multi-time champions who have competed as a duo inside Hell in a Cell, the Elimination Chamber, and at WrestleMania. They've also feuded with or battled most teams currently on WWE RAW thanks to their longevity in the business.

While Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are RAW stars, it could be argued that there are more fresh duos for them to battle over on SmackDown. As a result, they may be the ones to pull the SmackDown Tag Team Titles down so they can move on over to the blue brand full-time.

#1. The New Catch Republic could and should win the titles

The New Catch Republic is a tag team on Friday Night SmackDown featuring Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. The pair were long-time friends and rivals, once known as British Strong Style in Europe.

The team has been a hit since uniting on WWE SmackDown earlier this year. Before reuniting, Bate was floating around on NXT, and Pete Dunne was known as Butch from The Brawling Brutes.

Not only could Dunne and Bate win, but they arguably should. Both men have been underutilized in WWE for quite some time, and they are two of the best wrestlers in the world. Given that they lost at Elimination Chamber Perth, this could be a feel-good moment if they pull down the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

