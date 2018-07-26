Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Predicting WWE's best matches for the rest of 2018

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.58K   //    26 Jul 2018, 21:38 IST

Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa
Wow!

Well, that didn't take long.

NXT concluded its July run by serving up yet another match of the year candidate. The title match between Aleister Black and Tommaso Ciampa was well fought, had many callback elements to advance the arc of the Ciampa character, and, after an extremely rare spot of well-placed interference, delivered a shocking moment by crowning a new champion, all the while Black was kept protected.

For NXT, it's the second match of the year candidate this month, following the tag team match between The Undisputed Era and Moustache Mountain, which got rewarded 5 stars by Dave Meltzer.

Already lagging, the main roster served up none in July, unless next week's Raw or SmackDown delivers a miracle.

Can we expect better from the main roster in the remainder of the year? The SummerSlam card already looks lackluster.

Predictions are a hard game, but that's what makes them fun. We don't yet know what's on the cards or where feuds will evolve, but we can guess. By looking at performers and where they might go, it's possible to predict potential match of the year contenders, if they live up to the hype.

#1 Ricochet vs. Adam Cole (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV)

Ricochet and Adam Cole are on a collision course and will crash into each other in Brooklyn, much as the latter might not want to be on that path. They have a storied history together. Believe it or not, both have two Meltzer-rated five-star matches to their name, and both came in contests where the other was a participant. The first of these was in a 2016 match on the independent circuit. The second came in the legendary ladder match in New Orleans.

Now they'll take each other on one on one on NXT's biggest stage.

Expectations will certainly be high, but they're more than capable of delivering, especially in a year where Cole and Ricochet have both been fantastic.

1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Moustache Mountain AJ Styles Ronda Rousey
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
5 Best WWE Superstars Under Age 30
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ranked performers on NXT this week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dave Meltzer awards five-star rating to yet...
RELATED STORY
5-to-shine: Predicting the next 5 NXT Superstars to move...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the next holder for every championship in NXT
RELATED STORY
Predicting the next 5 NXT Champions
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note: 25 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Chicago II
RELATED STORY
NXT Television Report Card - June 6, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT Television Report Card - May 16, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us