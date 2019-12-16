WWE News: Primo Colon reveals exact reason for his WWE suspension

Sripad 16 Dec 2019, 10:42 IST

The Colons

Primo Colon was suspended by WWE for 30 days after he violated the company's wellness policy. The Superstar has now told Primera Hora (via WrestlingNews.co) that he has not failed the test and has been handed the suspension because he missed it.

The former WWE tag-team champion has revealed that he was supposed to take a test in October but missed it. He claims that he was in Puerto Rico when the tests were scheduled and thus could not be present.

Primo went on to reveal that he was ready to do the test in a lab in Puerto Rico but wasn't willing to fly to the United States just for the tests. He goes on to claim that he did not hear back from WWE about it and was expecting them to give him a place where he could submit his samples.

However, two months after the tests, WWE decided to suspend him for 30 days. Rumors spread that he failed the test along with Robert Roode and Primo has made it clear that no such thing happened.

Primo's deal reportedly expires in October 2020 but he hasn't been on WWE TV for a long time. In the meantime, he has been working at the WWC promotion, which is owned by his father in Puerto Rico.