WWE News: Pro Wrestling legend denied entry Into Disney World

What's the story?

NWA wrestling legend Magnum T.A. doesn't seem like the kind of guy who wouldn't be denied entry into a wholesome family theme park like Disney World.

After all, throughout his career, he was always the upstanding, incorruptible good guy, who also never got into trouble outside of the ring. However, according to his step-daughter, Mae Young Classic competitor Tessa Blanchard, this is exactly what happened today when the former NWA United States Champion attempted to enter the park.

In case you didn't know...

Magnum (who took the ring name based on his resemblance to Magnum P.I. star Tom Selleck) was one of the big rising stars in Jim Crockett Promotions in the 1980s, and was even considered for a long run with the NWA World Championship.

However, a car accident in 1989 (he lost control of his car in the rain and crashed into a telephone pole) left him partially paralyzed and forced him to retire.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, Tessa - who is also the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard - posted these tweets...

Disney's Magic Kingdom is refusing to let my stepdad and my little siblings into the park with his Segway. He uses this in place of walking — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) August 9, 2017

Because he is paralyzed. This is absolutely ridiculous. He surprised them with a trip to Disney & then gets turned away? Happiest place on ???? — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) August 9, 2017

Blanchard didn't post an update regarding the situation following that, so we have no idea how it was resolved.

What's next?

It's unlikely much else will come of this. It's understandable that Blanchard, Magnum, and their family were frustrated by the whole ordeal, but it doesn't seem like something that couldn't have been resolved easily enough.

Author's take

Disney parks don't allow Segways in for a number of reasons, mostly due to safety concerns. Now, in defense of Magnum and Blanchard, I'm certain they weren't aware of this. Hopefully, cooler heads prevailed and both parties were able to figure out a way for the whole family to enjoy the park with no problem.

Disney parks are famous for going out of their way to help customers. Just as a personal anecdote, the first time my family and I went to Disney, my dad got very ill. Our hotel - Disney owned - sent for and paid for a doctor to come to our hotel room to check on him. Thanks to that, my dad recovered quickly and we were able to enjoy the rest of our vacation.