Pro-Wrestling News: Bullet Club star criticizes Enzo Amore for snitching out WWE locker room

Enzo Amore

New Japan Pro Wrestling star and Bullet Club member 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga recently took to Twitter to call out former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore for "snitching on" the WWE locker room. The response from Tama Tonga came after Enzo made some rather unsavory remarks towards the IWGP Tag Team Champion when he was asked by a user on the social media platform as to why he didn't try wrestling for NJPW.

Tama then replied by calling Enzo 'Snitchzo SAmore' and criticized him for his actions towards the WWE locker room.

I am calling you Snitchzo SAmore ...you out there snitching on the WWE locker room. You BiHtch https://t.co/N0tm4CQ6Ro — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 6, 2019

The war of words between Enzo Amore and Tama Tonga

A Twitter war between Enzo and Tama Tonga has been going on for quite a while now. Tonga also made fun of Enzo's legitimate concussion that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion received at WWE Payback in 2016.

Enzo Amore and his former tag-team partner Big Cass appeared on an episode of Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast and there Enzo revealed that half of the WWE locker room uses cannabis to deal with chronic aches and muscle pains. He also added that he consumes marijuana on a regular basis and that WWE fines Superstars for using cannabis or CBD creams.

It is believed that the reason Tonga called Enzo a snitch is because of the fact that he revealed the WWE locker room uses cannabis. It is also worth mentioning that when Enzo was a WWE Superstar he used to get in trouble with most of the Superstars in the locker room because of his attitude and was kicked out of the room on more than one occasion.