Pro Wrestling News: Cody Rhodes makes shocking announcement about his future

Cody Rhodes might be calling it a day

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar, Bullet Club and Elite member Cody Rhodes has taken to Instagram to make a shocking announcement about his future as a professional wrestler in the wake of his NWA World Heavyweight Championship loss to Nick Aldis.

In case you didn't know...

Cody made history at ALL IN when he successfully followed in his father Dusty Rhodes' footsteps by beating Nick Aldis to capture the prestigious 'Ten Pounds of Gold' NWA World Heavyweight Title.

At the NWA 70th Anniversary show this weekend Cody took on Nick Aldis in a Two out of Three Falls NWA World Heavyweight Title rematch, but Aldis successfully regained the title he lost a few months earlier.

The heart of the matter

Cody was contemplative following his loss at the NWA show and took to Twitter to thank his fans and the NWA for the opportunity. However, he suggested something that might come as a shock to fans of his.

As you can see Cody put over the NWA 70th Anniversary show and its record-breaking draw for the venue before moving on to talk about what's next for him, and this section, in particular, stood out.

"As I begin to transition to a new role in pro-wrestling, I hope all the fans who've discovered the NWA recently...stay on board and continue to watch the likes of Nick Aldis, Avalon, Willie Mack, Jazz and many more. As I continue my remaining dates with the good folks at ROH, I'd like to thank them and The NWA for allowing me to cross imaginary lines and give the fans something special."

As you can see the implication is that Cody is running down his currently contracted dates with ROH and is going to move on to a new role within pro-wrestling. This is in the wake of rumours suggesting that Cody, and the Elite are about to start a new wrestling promotion with Jim Ross and Chris Jericho.

What's next?

The next move of Cody, and to a wider extent the rest of The Elite remains a mystery with the group teasing a move to WWE on 'Being the Elite'. However, this likely doesn't mean anything and as a result, anything could happen!

Do you think Cody Rhodes should retire from his in-ring career and move towards a more backstage role in professional wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!