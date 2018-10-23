×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pro Wrestling News: Cody Rhodes makes shocking announcement about his future

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
43   //    23 Oct 2018, 00:30 IST

Cody Rhodes might be calling it a day
Cody Rhodes might be calling it a day

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar, Bullet Club and Elite member Cody Rhodes has taken to Instagram to make a shocking announcement about his future as a professional wrestler in the wake of his NWA World Heavyweight Championship loss to Nick Aldis.

In case you didn't know...

Cody made history at ALL IN when he successfully followed in his father Dusty Rhodes' footsteps by beating Nick Aldis to capture the prestigious 'Ten Pounds of Gold' NWA World Heavyweight Title.

At the NWA 70th Anniversary show this weekend Cody took on Nick Aldis in a Two out of Three Falls NWA World Heavyweight Title rematch, but Aldis successfully regained the title he lost a few months earlier.

The heart of the matter

Cody was contemplative following his loss at the NWA show and took to Twitter to thank his fans and the NWA for the opportunity. However, he suggested something that might come as a shock to fans of his.

View this post on Instagram

It’s never pleasant losing a match, not to mention losing a title. However, last night in Nashville was the largest gross in Fairgrounds history(topped the TNA “asylum” 02-04 run, HOFers Dream & Jeff somehow 💛) and I know a great deal of folks traveled far-and-wide to be there. That’s not missed on me. Southern rasslin’ and the cities that host it don’t often get that “buzz” like they should and it felt like the days of old last night. THANK YOU to all those who attended and watched live on FITE. THANK YOU to all those who attended the meet/greet(we earned several thousand dollars that I’ll be donating to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation! Still waiting on final numbers). As I begin a transition to a new role in pro-wrestling, I hope all the fans who’ve discovered the NWA recently...stay on board and continue to watch the likes of Nick Aldis, Avalon, Willie Mack, Jazz and many more. As I continue my remaining dates with the good folks at ROH, I’d like to thank them and The NWA for allowing me to cross imaginary lines and give the fans something special! -CR

A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody) on

As you can see Cody put over the NWA 70th Anniversary show and its record-breaking draw for the venue before moving on to talk about what's next for him, and this section, in particular, stood out.

"As I begin to transition to a new role in pro-wrestling, I hope all the fans who've discovered the NWA recently...stay on board and continue to watch the likes of Nick Aldis, Avalon, Willie Mack, Jazz and many more. As I continue my remaining dates with the good folks at ROH, I'd like to thank them and The NWA for allowing me to cross imaginary lines and give the fans something special."

As you can see the implication is that Cody is running down his currently contracted dates with ROH and is going to move on to a new role within pro-wrestling. This is in the wake of rumours suggesting that Cody, and the Elite are about to start a new wrestling promotion with Jim Ross and Chris Jericho.

What's next?

The next move of Cody, and to a wider extent the rest of The Elite remains a mystery with the group teasing a move to WWE on 'Being the Elite'. However, this likely doesn't mean anything and as a result, anything could happen!

Do you think Cody Rhodes should retire from his in-ring career and move towards a more backstage role in professional wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Topics you might be interested in:
NWA 70th Anniversary Show Cody Rhodes
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE News: WWE Superstar's real-life partner makes a...
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 1 - All In, CM...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes teases huge announcement ahead...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes has a shocking piece of advice...
RELATED STORY
Indy Wrestling News: Cody Rhodes announces time away from...
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Cody Rhodes Is Good Friends With And 2 He...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Says WWE Hasn't Changed Since 2001
RELATED STORY
How Cody Rhodes Shattered the Myth of the Brass Ring
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Cody Rhodes opens up about the biggest...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Cody Rhodes will be remembered for more reasons...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us