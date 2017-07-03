Pro-Wrestling News: Dave Meltzer's father Herbert Meltzer passes away

Dave Meltzer's father passed away at the age of 90.

Dave Meltzer’s father was battling cancer before passing away

Dave Meltzer wrote on F4Wonline.com announcing that his father Herbert Meltzer, who had been battling pancreatic cancer, passed away at the age of 90 due to a kidney failure.

Meltzer’s father Herbert hadn’t known about his illness until a couple of weeks ago. The following is an excerpt from the June 30th Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

We and he didn't learn of his cancer until less than two weeks ago and didn't know about that his kidneys were rapidly failing until Tuesday. He was still doing crossword puzzles on Wednesday, but last night he was bedridden and barely eating, fully comprehended everything going on but could barely talk, still saying he was going to go on the computer and print out some records I needed, even though he could barely move, and still said he wasn't feeling any pain

A read of that issue of The Observer is highly recommended, as he puts a touching write-up about growing up a wrestling fan with his father and his feelings about the entire situation

Regarding what happened, Meltzer gave the following update about his father:

He was diagnosed two weeks ago with pancreatic cancer and passed away due to kidney failure. He was still going to plays as late as Saturday, before he was taken to the hospital on Sunday and then put into hospice care after leaving the hospital on Thursday morning.

Meltzer talked about his gratitude that he and his family have about the fact that they had him for so long. He concluded by thanking the fans for their support. The Young Bucks even dedicated a Meltzer driver to his late father on the second day of the G1 Special in USA.

Without Herbert Meltzer, there would be no Dave Meltzer of the WON today. It was Herbert who helped get Dave into pro-wrestling and Dave then went on to become the most famous wrestling journalist in the world. For that, we thank you, Herbert.

We at Sportskeeda would like to offer our deepest condolences to Dave Meltzer and his family. From Dave’s writing, Herbert seemed like an excellent human being who played a huge role and had a huge impact on the lives of Dave, his family, friends, and people around him. Rest in peace Herbert.

