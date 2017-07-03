Pro-Wrestling News: Former British wrestler accused of allegedly murdering his wife

The former British Lightweight champion has been taken into custody for alleged murder.

03 Jul 2017

Jimmy Breaks being arrested (Picture courtesy: SOLARPIX.COM)

What’s the story?

As per a report by Daily Mail, former British wrestler Jimmy Breaks has been arrested at Gran Canaria after he was accused of beating his 40-year-old ex-partner to death. She had passed away later that day in a hospital.

In case you didn’t know...

Jimmy Breaks was a former British wrestler, very popular during the 60s to 80s. He was one of the names who appeared most frequently on ITV’s World Of Sport and was on World Of Sport for 28 years. He was British lightweight champion for four years.

His nickname was “Crybaby” Jimmy Breaks because he played a heel who would often throw tantrums with the referee. Breaks has not been charged with any crime prior to this.

The heart of the matter

Daily Mail reported that Jimmy Breaks had dealt Donna Cowley “several blows” in what is suspected to be a case of domestic violence. The report further stated:

Police called in emergency medics who took Ms Cowley to a health centre in Arguineguín and then on to the University Hospital of Gran Canaria, where doctors were unable to save her when she went into cardiac arrest.

Cowley’s death has not been confirmed to be a result of the assault. Autopsy results are yet to come in but are expected to be available soon. Spanish newspaper La Provincia reported that when the police had arrived, Jimmy was sitting and watching television, while Cowley was bleeding in her bath. She died of cardio-respiratory failure while the doctors were taking her X-Rays.

Jimmy Breaks has been taken into custody but not convicted as yet.

What’s next?

Whatever happens next depends on whether Breaks is found guilty and convicted or not. Jose Miguel Barragan, Canary Island’s Government Justice & Equality Minister addressed the situation saying that they must fight male violence against women.

Our tribute

Our condolences go out to Donna Cowley and her family. It’s a truly terrible situation and if Jimmy Breaks is found guilty, he should be prosecuted accordingly.

