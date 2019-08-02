Pro Wrestling News: Former WWE Superstar announces stunning return

Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

What's the story?

In a video posted on the Store Horsemen podcast's Youtube Channel, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore announced that he would be returning to in-ring action on August 16th for Northeastern Wrestling's Prison Break event.

The stacked event will also feature the likes of Jon Moxley, Pentagon Jr., and Darby Allin in action along with appearances from Renee Young and Jerry 'The King' Lawler.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore's stint with the WWE was riddled with controversy. Amore became one of the hottest acts on WWE TV alongside his partner Big Cass. However, despite their rousing popularity, the duo never managed to win the tag team titles.

Amore would taste singles success when he held the WWE Cruiserweight title on two occasions. While his in-ring work left a lot to be desired, his microphone skills were second to none. The former Cruiserweight Champion may have been an entertaining character on screen, but his life outside the realms of pro wrestling eventually led to his WWE exit.

Various reports stated that he was tough to work with backstage. He was fired from the WWE in January 2018 after sexual assault charges were leveled against him, which were later dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Amore gave up pro wrestling and began working towards setting up a career as a rapper, releasing two singles in the process. He returned to the pro wrestling scene in April earlier this year at the Ring of Honor's G1 Supercard show.

He changed his name to nZo and reformed his team with Big Cass, who now went by the name CaZXL. Enzo made his debut for Northeast Wrestling in June as the manager of Cass, who took on Moxley in a losing effort.

The heart of the matter

Enzo Amore's last match took on the January 8th, 2018 episode of Raw when he took on Cedric Alexander.

As announced on the Store Horsemen podcast, Amore will return to the squared circle on August 16th at Northeast Wrestling's Prison Break event. The name of his opponent has not been revealed as of this writing.

Amore took to Twitter and hyped up his comeback with a couple of tweets. You can check out the video of his announcement and the tweets below:

I’m going back to the #MidHudsonCivicCenter the same place where I got in the ring for the last time, and I’m going back to defend what I never lost. I’ll haven’t agreed upon an opponent yet..... but I have a few in mind. #BestCruiserWeightInTheWorld https://t.co/5LDyF5sHxw pic.twitter.com/FrhxlD3b3q — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) August 1, 2019

The event will be headlined by a mouth-watering clash between Jon Moxley and Pentagon Jr. while Dalby Allin will take Hale Collins in the other big match of the night.

David Arquette, Renee Young, and Jerry Lawler will be present at the event to indulge in various fan-interaction activities.

What's next?

It's interesting to note that Enzo's last match against Cedric Alexander also happened at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York - which is where Prison Break will be held.

Are you excited to see the Real1 return to the ring?