Pro Wrestling News: Big Cass reveals stunning appearance change [PHOTO]

Big Cass is back on track!

What's the story?

Any news with regards to Big Cass over the last year or so has been negative - whether it was his unfortunate weight gain, his WWE release, his seizure, his one-off with ROH or more. However, Big Cass, now known as CaZXL, is back on the road to recovery.

When appearing for indy wrestling promotion CLW, CaZXL fka Big Cass revealed a stunning appearance change - and this time, it's all positive! Read on for more.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass has been on the road to redemption. Over the past few months, we've seen more public appearances from the former WWE superstar and he revealed to Diamond Dallas Page about his battle with alcoholism and depression.

While this video was a few minutes, it was his interview with Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet where he went into depth about his depression and the level of his alcoholism and the road to recovery as well.

CaZXL has been very professional about everything that happened in WWE, openly stating that WWE had every right to release him when they did. We suggest you go and listen to the Satin interview. It's depressing but gives a shocking reality of the struggles with mental health and addiction in the wrestling industry.

The heart of the matter

When wrestling for CLW in Tuscon, Big Cass revealed a rather stunning appearance change. He has now shed off all the excess weight and is looking better than ever. You can see the picture below:

In his promo, CaZXL shut down the critics who called him "too fat" and said he would never make it again. He vowed to conquer CLW and then go on to conquer other companies before rising to the very top of the industry. You can watch the video here

It's clear that CaZXL's mind is on WWE down the road and we hope for his sake that he gets another shot at the big time. He certainly deserves it.

What's next?

Catch CaZXL run through the indy scene. On August 16th, he will feature in Northeastern Wrestling's Prison Break event. It will also feature the likes of Jon Moxley, Pentagon Jr., Renee Young and Darby Allin, among others.