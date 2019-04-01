Pro Wrestling News: Former WWE Superstar returns after 15 years and defeats Kenny Omega

Lennard Surrao

Omega got stunned by The Jackal!

What's the story?

Kenny Omega returned to the ring at last night's PCW event and wrestled a six-man tag team match that also involved a returning Don Callis in action.

Surprisingly enough, Callis managed to get the pinfall over Omega and the win for his team.

In case you didn't know...

WWE faithful may remember Callis as 'The Jackal', who debuted in the WWE in 1997 and went on to become the leader of the stable that went by the name 'The Truth Commission'.

The faction didn't achieve much success and Callis returned with another group of stars, this time called "The Parade of Human Oddities". Another failed run and Callis was shown the door in 1999. Bruce Pritchard was the one who fired Callis from the WWE for allegedly getting himself over instead of the talents.

He would go on to work for ECW and TNA before retiring in 2004. He was announced as Impact Wrestling's Executive Vice President in 2017 and has been seeing doing color commentary too at the Impact Zone.

He worked his last match for TNA in January 2004, which was a Falls Count Anywhere contest against Erik Watts.

The heart of the matter

It was the 17th anniversary of Premier Championship Wrestling (PCW) in which Omega returned to in-ring action for the first time since he lost the IWGP title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingson 13.

He wasn't the only talent making an in-ring return as Don Callis made his comeback to the squared circle after 15 years by being one of Omega's opponents in the six-man tag team match.

Omega and Callis have quite the history in PCW as the 54-year-old Callis had turned on the AEW star back in October.

It should also be noted that Omega had previously worked for PCW quite early in his career.

The aforementioned six-man tag team match had many moments when Omega and Callis came to blows. Callis even went for the one-winged angle which Omega reversed, however, Callis successfully connected with the Rainmaker at one point.

Chris Jericho's music acted as the distraction for Omega and Callis took full advantage of the situation by hitting the Codebreaker. He immediately pinned Omega and got the win for his team.

You can check out the finish here:

Don Callis just pinned Kenny Omega. pic.twitter.com/bO4eGHejrM — Jared Clinton (@THNJaredClinton) March 31, 2019

Kenny Omega & Don Callis at PCW in Winnipeg https://t.co/Cz1gmfzq5P — Andrew Paterson (@hustlerama) March 31, 2019

What's next?

Impact Wrestling's Executive Vice President got one over AEW's Executive Vice President in this one!

Anyway, Omega will take on Chris Jericho at AEW's Double or Nothing PPV on May 25th at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

