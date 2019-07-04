Pro Wrestling News: Joey Ryan rejects fan opinion that intergender wrestling promotes domestic abuse

Joey Ryan

What’s the story?

Independent wrestling standout Joey Ryan once again has come to the defense of intergender wrestling.

Ryan, who most famously competed alongside Candice LeRae in a tag team before she signed with WWE, has been an outspoken advocate for many styles of pro wrestling, including intergender matches.

Responding to a developing fan opinion that intergender wrestling promotes domestic violence, Joey Ryan took to Twitter and claimed that wrestling as a whole promotes domestic violence if one considers same sex relationships.

In case you didn’t know...

Numerous pro wrestling fans have criticized Joey Ryan’s style of pro wrestling in the past, with many fans taking the independent star to task for his in-ring antics for comedy during wrestling matches.

Ryan has continued to push the envelope in pro wrestling, and has even had matches which have featured R-rated spots while he has been in the ring competing against women.

The heart of the matter

Ryan took to Twitter on Wednesday this week to defend recent criticism of intergender wrestling, Tweeting the following:

If your stance is that Intergender wrestling promotes domestic violence then it seems like you’re denying the existence of same sex domestic partnerships. Wrestling should be all inclusive and for everyone. If that’s your stance then all wrestling promotes domestic violence. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) July 3, 2019

WWE star Mia Yim commented on Joey Ryan’s Tweet and offered her succinct thoughts, Tweeting, “the difference between inter gender wrestling & DV is consent. How I explain it in one sentence.”

Yim continued by saying, “inter gender wrestling is not everyone’s cup of tea which I completely understand. When people tend to tie in the “it’s domestic violence” pitch, then that’s when I like to educate. Thank you for listening & understanding.”

What’s next?

On July 7th, Impact Wrestling will hold its annual Slammiversary PPV in Dallas, TX, and the event is set to feature Sami Callihan vs Tessa Blanchard in an intergender singles match.

Personally, I see absolutely no connection between intergender wrestling and domestic violence. Allowing men and women to showcase their talents against each other in the ring broadens the possibilities for pro wrestling and allows for more layered stories to be told.

How do you feel about intergender matches in pro wrestling? Let us know in the comment section!