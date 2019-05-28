×
Pro Wrestling News: Jon Moxley confirmed to face former Superstar who left WWE in 2015

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
705   //    28 May 2019, 12:25 IST

Jon Moxley!
Jon Moxley!

What's the story?

Jon Moxley is the most sought-after man in pro wrestling right now. The former WWE Superstar, who appeared at Double or Nothing a few days ago, hs now been confirmed for his first-ever New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) match.

The NJPW Twitter handle officially confirmed that Moxley will take on Juice Robinson for the IWGP US Championship on June 5th at the Ryagoku Sumo Hall.

In case you didn't know...

 NJPW has been teasing the appearance of a mysterious figure in recent weeks, who has been making his presence as part of the 'Time's up' teasers put out by the promotion. Moxley released a video on Twitter in which it was revealed that he was the 'menacing figure' featured in the video packages, who focussed his attention on the reigning IWGP US Champion Juice Robinson. The WWE faithful will remember Robinson as CJ Parker.

Robinson enjoyed a brief spell with the WWE between 2012 and 2015 when he was a part of the company's developmental system. He adopted an eco-warrior gimmick, however, he couldn't attain much success and requested his release from the company even before he could make it to the main roster.

Robinson joined NJPW as soon as he left WWE and has seen his stock rise tremendously over the years. Juice won his first NJPW title at the G1 Special in San Francisco when he beat Jay White to capture the IWGP US title.

The heart of the matter

As confirmed by NJPW, Jon Moxley will take on Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship at Best of the Super Jr. 26 on June 5th at the Ryagoku Sumo Hall. 


What's next?

Moxley's high-profile NJPW debut isn't the only match lined up for the former WWE Champion. The Mox has been advertised for a match against Pentagon Jr. for Northeast Wrestling promotion in New York.

On the most recent episode of Being The Elite, Moxley's first AEW opponent was teased to be Joey Janela. The former Shield member is expected to make his AEW in-ring debut on June 29th, at the Fyter Fest in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

The Mox is taking over! 

Tags:
NJPW Dean Ambrose Juice Robinson
