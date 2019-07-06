Pro Wrestling News: Jon Moxley confronts former Impact star at Las Vegas event

Jon Moxley appeared at FSW

What's the story?

Last night, Jon Moxley made his presence felt at an FSW event when he confronted Killer Kross, accompanied by Scarlett Bordeaux, with the pair ending up competing in a match and then wiping out a load of security guards.

In case you didn't know...

At the culmination of this year's Royal Rumble weekend, WWE announced that Dean Ambrose would be departing from the company upon the expiration of his contract in April.

Ambrose did indeed depart, and Jon Moxley was reborn. Moxley has since joined AEW and won gold in Japan, wrestling for NJPW - taking the world of wrestling outside WWE by storm in a momentous run that doesn't look like slowing down any time soon with a select few independent appearances.

Meanwhile, Killer Kross competes in the independents - as does his real-life partner Scarlett Bordeaux - having made a name in Impact Wrestling, where Kross had become a dominant heel and one of the company's main events.

Kross is still very much a part of Impact Wrestling, even though Scarlett Bordeaux is no longer associated with the company anymore.

The heart of the matter

At last night's FSW event, Jon Moxley showed up to confront Killer Kross, with an impromptu match being announced and the pair fighting to a no contest.

Well... @JonMoxley just showed up and helped destroy the @fswvegas Arena alongside @realKILLERkross, wrestling to a NO CONTEST...



Will we see more of MOX in FSW? pic.twitter.com/D7PfDvgvXR — Future Stars of Wrestling (@fswvegas) July 6, 2019

After the match, the pair took out their frustrations on the security, referees, and just about anyone in their sights.

After Jon Moxley vs Killer Kross ended in a No Contest, they decided to beat up all the security. Good times at @fswvegas pic.twitter.com/qIN7JQd6UK — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 6, 2019

Killer Kross Vs Jon Moxley 🔥🔥🔥



Cred IG troy_ve 📸 pic.twitter.com/XOIeeWnRMa — Annette 💕💕 (@AnnetteReid24) July 6, 2019

What's next?

Well, Jon Moxley vs Killer Kross could be a rivalry for the ages if the pair cross paths again! But will we see it happen again or was it simply a one-off? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see more of Jon Moxley outside AEW and NJPW? Who would you like to see him confront next? Let us know in the comments.