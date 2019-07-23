Pro Wrestling News: Jon Moxley set to face former UFC Heavyweight Champion at upcoming event

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

Game Changer Wrestling has officially announced the main event for the upcoming Bloodsport 2 event, as UFC legend Josh Barnett will be going toe-to-toe with AEW and NJPW star, Jon Moxley.

In case you didn't know...

Following his departure from WWE earlier in the year, Jon Moxley made the headlines when he made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at their first-ever show Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

On his AEW debut, Moxley attacked Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho following their main event match. Moxley made his in-ring debut for AEW at Fyter Fest when he defeated Joey Janela in an Unsanctioned Match.

The very next day, Moxley would once again shock the entire Pro Wrestling world when he was revealed as NJPW's highly awaited 'Death Rider'. Moxley made his debut for NJPW at Best of the Super Juniors final when he defeated Juice Robinson in ton the IWGP US Championship.

The heart of the matter

Former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, Josh Barnett is once again partnering up with Game Changer Wrestling to present the second edition of his Bloodsport event, as the MMA veteran is all set to clash against current IWGP US Champion, Jon Moxley in a highly anticipated clash.

GCW also released an official teaser for the upcoming match between Moxley and Barnett, which takes place two weeks after Moxley's clash against Kenny Omega at AEW: ALL OUT. The IWGP US Champion is currently in Japan where he is competing in his first-ever G1 Climax tournament in which he is leading the B Block by 6 points.

Check out the trailer for Moxley vs Barnett:

What's next?

Jon Moxley was initially spotted at Josh Barnett's first-ever Bloodsport event during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Bloodsport 2, on the other hand, will be taking place on September 14th in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will feature this highly anticipated match between Mox and Barnett.