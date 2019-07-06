Pro Wrestling News: Lucha Libre legend Perro Aguayo has died

Perro Aguayo and his son, Perro Aguayo, Jr.

What's the story?

One of the most popular stars of Mexican pro wrestling to never wear a mask, Perro Aguaya, passed away on July 3rd, according to a report from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. He was 73 years old.

In case you didn't know...

Pedro Aguayo Damián, better known as Perro Aguayo, made his wrestling debut in 1968 for the Universal Wrestling Association. He would eventually become one of the company's biggest heels, and one of its most recognized stars.

He would later help found Asistencia Asesoría y Administración, better known as AAA, and was inducted into that company's Hall of Fame in 2012.

Known as a brawler who was also very powerful, he was often described by American wrestling journalists as a "cross between Terry Funk and Bruno Sammartino."

In 1997, Perro Aguayo, along with several other famous luchadors, participated in that year's Royal Rumble match for WWE. He also was the first wrestler to win the then-WWF's Light Heavyweight Championship, although reigns before 1997 are not recognized by the company.

Damián was also the father of Pedro Aguayo Ramírez, also known as Perro Aguayo, Jr., who tragically died in a ring accident during a match in Tijuana on March 20th, 2015.

The heart of the matter

Perros del Mal announced Damián's passing in a Facebook post on July 3rd and was then confirmed by AAA shortly after. Lucha Libre CMLL, the other major promotion in Mexico, sent their condolences as well, commenting that the wrestler was "one of the greatest figures of this sport".

What's next?

The next day, memorial services for Damián were held in Guadalajara, Mexico. Everyone here at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to offer their sincerest condolences to Perro Aguayo's family, friends and fans all over the world. Like his son, he will be missed.