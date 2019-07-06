×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Wrestling News: Lucha Libre legend Perro Aguayo has died

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
113   //    06 Jul 2019, 01:04 IST

Perro Aguayo and his son, Perro Aguayo, Jr.
Perro Aguayo and his son, Perro Aguayo, Jr.

What's the story?

One of the most popular stars of Mexican pro wrestling to never wear a mask, Perro Aguaya, passed away on July 3rd, according to a report from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. He was 73 years old.

In case you didn't know...

Pedro Aguayo Damián, better known as Perro Aguayo, made his wrestling debut in 1968 for the Universal Wrestling Association. He would eventually become one of the company's biggest heels, and one of its most recognized stars.

He would later help found Asistencia Asesoría y Administración, better known as AAA, and was inducted into that company's Hall of Fame in 2012.

Known as a brawler who was also very powerful, he was often described by American wrestling journalists as a "cross between Terry Funk and Bruno Sammartino."

In 1997, Perro Aguayo, along with several other famous luchadors, participated in that year's Royal Rumble match for WWE. He also was the first wrestler to win the then-WWF's Light Heavyweight Championship, although reigns before 1997 are not recognized by the company.

Damián was also the father of Pedro Aguayo Ramírez, also known as Perro Aguayo, Jr., who tragically died in a ring accident during a match in Tijuana on March 20th, 2015.

The heart of the matter

Perros del Mal announced Damián's passing in a Facebook post on July 3rd and was then confirmed by AAA shortly after. Lucha Libre CMLL, the other major promotion in Mexico, sent their condolences as well, commenting that the wrestler was "one of the greatest figures of this sport".

What's next?

The next day, memorial services for Damián were held in Guadalajara, Mexico. Everyone here at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to offer their sincerest condolences to Perro Aguayo's family, friends and fans all over the world. Like his son, he will be missed.

Advertisement
5 Wrestlers who died inside the ring
RELATED STORY
AEW/AAA News: Former UFC Heavyweight Champion to team up with Cody Rhodes in Pro Wrestling debut
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestling matches that were called off for devastating reasons
RELATED STORY
Pro-Wrestling News: Wrestling Legend diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who lost their lives while in a wrestling ring
RELATED STORY
5 Independent wrestlers that died recently due to injuries suffered in the ring
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Luchasaurus reveals that WWE Legend gave him his idea for the gimmick
RELATED STORY
AEW Fyter Fest 2019: 5 Possible finishes for The Elite vs. The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on Bobby Lashley & Braun Strowman injuries after Raw explosion
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE should buy Lucha Underground
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us