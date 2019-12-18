Pro Wrestling News: NWA names next PPV after Cody Rhodes' father's legendary promo

Hard times indeed!

It looks like NWA took a page out of Cody Rhodes' rule book and went ahead and named their next PPV in honor of Dusty Rhodes' legendary promo, "Hard Times", which will take place on January 24th, 2020.

Dusty Rhodes, alongside Ric Flair, and Harley Race were the heart and soul of the National Wrestling Alliance. Thanks to NWA World Champion Nick Aldis and NWA's new owner, Billy Corgan, returning the promotion to its roots, the organization is slowly gaining attention in the industry.

With regards to the "Hard Times" promo, it's considered an industry standard. The promo is a class in how to connect with the audience. Dusty Rhodes used real-life events going on at the time of his promo, and he was thanked by working-class fans for bringing up those issues on national television back in 1985.

The name is a tribute to Dusty Rhodes. What's more is that the PPV will see the return of the Television Title, which was the NWA Television Championship before it became the WCW World Television Championship.

It'll be interesting how NWA goes forward. For the most part, it looks like things are getting better for professional wrestling.