Pro Wrestling News: NWA World Champion Nick Aldis wants dream matches with 2 WWE Superstars

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 333 // 13 Aug 2019, 21:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An interesting choice

What's the story?

In an interview with the Daily DDT, Nick Aldis said that he would love to defend the NWA Heavyweight Championship at Starrcade, which is now owned by WWE. He also said that his choices would either be Randy Orton or Triple H.

In case you didn't know...

Nick Aldis is the reigning NWA World Heavyweight Champion. The NWA, in the last couple of years, was revived and has partnered with various independent wrestling promotions such as ROH, All In, as well as staging their own self-produced shows.

Nick Aldis is very much in demand and was offered a contract with AEW but he declined the offer. He did hint that if AEW was willing and certain conditions were met, he could make an appearance on their upcoming TNT show.

The heart of the matter...

Nick Aldis spoke on various matters, including his part in getting Eli Drake to sign with the NWA. He also spoke about what his dream title defense would be and he said that he would love to defend the title at Starrcade. He explained;

"I’m just going to say it. I have a vision of eventually headlining Starrcade with the ten pounds of gold on the line, but Starrcade currently belongs to WWE. That to me would be the pinnacle, my crowning achievement for the body of work I’ve done with this with this brand and this championship. To me, the two perfect-world opponents for that would be Randy Orton or Triple H, based on the historical significance of it."

What's next?

It's interesting that Nick Aldis would name-drop these 2 WWE Superstars. There is no doubt it would be historic to bring back the NWA World Heavyweight Championship back to Starrcade. Considering that WWE works with Evolve, it's not out of the realm of possibility.