Pro Wrestling News: Pro Wrestling NOAH and MLW announce working relationship

Pro Wrestling NOAH and MLW have made a historic announcement

What's the story?

American promotion Major League Wrestling has announced a working relationship with Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH.

MLW CEO Court Bauer has confirmed the relationship between the two companies and has also announced that the two parties have decided upon a talent exchange agreement and will be hosting co-produced shows as well.

In case you didn't know...

Major League Wrestling is an American promotion which was founded in 2002 by former WWE writer Court Bauer and is based in New York. In the initial stages, MLW ran several live events and tapings for a television show called Underground TV, however, by 2004, MLW was shut down due to a shortage of money after sponsorship exits.

In July of 2017, MLW CEO Bauer resumed promoting events with a new weekly television show named MLW Fusion. The current MLW roster includes notable superstars such as Jacob Fatu, Tom Lawler, MJF, Teddy Hart, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

On the other hand, Pro Wrestling NOAH is one of Japanese wrestling's well-renowned promotions and throughout the years has been the home to the likes of Kenta Kobashi, KENTA, Minoru Suzuki, and his Suzuki Gun faction.

The current NOAH roster consists of the likes of Go Shiozaki, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Minoru Tanaka, and Daisuke Harada.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, Pro Wrestling NOAH and Major League Wrestling \seemingly locked a deal three weeks ago when MLW CEO Court Bauer was in Japan. However, the working relationship between the two promotions was initiated when GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Minoru Tanaka came to the United States to work for MLW in April and solidified the deal.

“The world of MLW just got a lot bigger. This begins the next phase as we continue to grow the league’s global footprint with these strategic alliances. NOAH has been fond of what we’ve been doing and they are embarking on a new chapter with exceptional ownership. We now find ourselves in a mutually beneficial allegiance that changes the complexion of our business in a profound way.”- Court Bauer stated per Sports Illustrated.

We are happy to announce that Pro-Wrestling NOAH and Major League Wrestling @MLW have reached an agreement to form a partnership in regards talent exchange in addition to our continuing partnership with Impact Wrestling.https://t.co/gXZ57nxqYA#noah_ghc #MLW pic.twitter.com/Te3odd2xU7 — プロレスリング・ノア (@noah_ghc) July 26, 2019

What's next?

As mentioned above, MLW will be making their PPV debut on the 2nd of November. NOAH, on the other hand, are fresh off their Global Jr. League Final.