Pro Wrestling News: ROH launches an investigation into Bully Ray incident

Bully Ray fate awaits the judgment of Ring of Honor's management

What's the story?

A Ring of Honor fan has gone after Bully Ray for a recent backstage incident he claims occurred at a recent event. Now, ROH itself has gotten involved in the situation.

In case you didn't know...

Yesterday, Josh Ketch took to Twitter to detail an incident that took place at ROH's "State of the Art" event where he was taken backstage and intimidated by Bully Ray.

According to Ketch, the situation stemmed from several points in the night where he traded some verbal blows with the Allure, specifically Velvet Sky. Ketch claimed that he was doing what fans are supposed to do; cheer the faces and boo the heels. However, it eventually got out of hand, and later on in the night, Ketch was escorted backstage by security where he was met by Bully Ray.

At this point, the lines are blurred, as both Ray and Ketch have vastly different stories on what went down. Ketch claimed that Bully was there to do what his name implies, bully and intimidate him into acting right.

The WWE Hall of Famer responded to the story, stating that it was actually a friendlier meeting than the fan had reported. Bully then said that, after he learned just how bad Ketch's comments were, he felt he should've been thrown out of the event on the spot.

Bully Ray finished his statement by saying that in this day and age, there's no need for the kind of derogatory comments that were made, and all he was doing was defending the members of Allure.

The heart of the matter

it didn't take long for Ring of Honor to take a stand and dive into this situation themselves. POST Wrestling's John Pollock reported yesterday that ROH has officially launched an investigation on the incident. ROH GM Greg Gilleland issued the following statement to Pollock:

ROH has always taken a fan-first approach with fan experience being at the forefront of all of our live events. We consider this to be very serious and we will be conducting an internal review over the next 48 hours to determine the appropriate actions.

What's next?

Ring of Honor's 48 hour time limit runs out tomorrow, meaning we should hear more about their investigation then.

In the meantime, several fans and wrestlers have been siding with Bully Ray, who put out a motto in his statement that said, "Respectful fans always get what they want...Rude fans get what they deserve."