Pro Wrestling News: Yoshihiro Takayama paralyzed from spinal injury

A botched sunset flip resulted in the career-ending injury.

Takayama is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion

Reputed puroresu wrestler and mixed martial artist Yoshihrio Takayama suffered a severe spinal cord injury a few months back. It's now being reported that his condition has worsened and Takayama is paralyzed.

Takayama is known for his immense ability to weather in massive punishment. Throughout his career, he has been a household name in major Japanese wrestling promotions like All Japan Pro Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. He is also the second ever wrestler to win all the three major heavyweight championships in puroresu, that is, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, GHC Heavyweight Championship, and the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship.

The 50-year old Takayama, who is also a former rugby player, holds the record of 1-4 in MMA. His encounter with Don Fyre at PRIDE 21 has been ranked #1 in the "Best Damn 50 Beatdowns " by Fox Sports Network.

As a part of the DDT Pro-Wrestling roster, Takayama had won the KO-D Tag team Championship with Danshoku Dino earlier this year. Due to the injury, they were stripped of the titles on 9th May 2017.

Reportedly the spinal injury occurred due to a botched sunset flip, which indicates how fatal a simple wrestling maneuver can be if wrongly performed. We wish Takayama a speedy recovery.