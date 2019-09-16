Pro Wrestling Rumors: Backstage details on Big Cass incidents with WWE producer & Joey Janela

Big Cass has previously opened up about his alcoholism and mental health issues

According to a report from PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, former WWE Superstar Big Cass was removed from a WrestlePro show on Saturday, September 14 due to his “aggressive and erratic” behaviour.

The 33-year-old is believed to have confronted Joey Janela in the backstage area, causing WrestlePro's Kevin Matthews and Dan Maff to intervene, and he was later punched in the face by Pat Buck after reportedly spitting at the WWE producer.

More details on Big Cass’ backstage altercations

In an update from Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, it is now being reported that the first wrestler who Cass (aka CazXL) had an altercation with – AEW’s Janela – declined to press charges when asked by police about their incident, as he believes that the 7-footer needs to seek help.

One night earlier, Cass and Enzo Amore (aka nZo) worked on the same show as Janela, who previously had a run-in with Amore at a Blink 182 concert, for Northeast Wrestling and there had been no problems.

Sapp also says that Cass, who was shaking hands with people in the locker room when he arrived at the WrestlePro show in New Jersey, had his car towed away at the end of the night because he parked it in the middle of the parking lot and blocked other vehicles.

During the event, WrestlePro officials are said to have asked people to stand in doorways to prevent Cass from going out and causing a scene in front of the live crowd.

What exactly happened with Big Cass, Joey Janela & Pat Buck?

Mike Johnson reported that Big Cass was “loud and belligerent” towards Joey Janela, which prompted WrestlePro booker Kevin “KM” Matthews and Janela’s opponent, Dan Maff, to get involved.

WrestlePro tried to calm the situation down by moving Janela and Maff to another room. However, Cass then accused other wrestlers of stealing his sweater, leading to an altercation with WrestlePro owner Pat Buck, who was competing in his final match for the promotion before he concentrates on his new role as a WWE producer.

Buck reportedly took Cass down with a punch after the former WWE Superstar spat in his face. Cass’ behaviour then changed as he questioned why he had been hit before being led away by police.

