Pro Wrestling Rumors: Former WWE Superstar Big Cass had a backstage altercation with AEW wrestler Joey Janela

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 375 // 15 Sep 2019, 13:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Big Cass was kicked out of a Wrestle Pro show

According to PW Insider, It is being reported that Former WWE Superstar Big Cass was kicked out of a Wrestle Pro show, after getting into a backstage incident with Joey Janela and other AEW wrestlers SCU. It's also been reported that the owner of the Wrestle Pro Pat Buck punched Cass after being provoked by him.

What actually happened with Big Cass at Wrestle Pro?

According to PW Insider's sources, it was reported that Big Cass was supposed to be a surprise for the Battle Royal. Backstage personnel also told them that he was acting "aggressive" and "erratic" during the event.

Why did Big Cass confront Joey Janela?

The report further states that Big Cass confronted Janela over the Blink-182 incident with Nzo. An unconfirmed report says that Cass slapped Janela during their encounter. Apparently, the two had been together in the locker room the night before, but there was no issue.

Despite the situation being diffused, Cass continued to be hostile towards Joey Janela. Pro wrestler Dan Maff was not happy with Cass's behavior and told Wrestle Pro personnel that if the situation was not resolved, he would have to get involved. Both Maff and Janela were moved to another room.

Why did Big Cass get kicked out?

Sources further claim that Big Cass continued his erratic behavior, accusing people of stealing his belongings and started telling everyone that he was going to beat people up. He then barged into a room, where Maff and SCU were planning their match, and threatened them.

Things got out of control when Cass spat in Pat Buck's face. Buck, who was actually backed against a wall, punched Big Cass in the face and took him down. Other wrestlers stormed in and took Cass out of the room. It's been reported that after being punched, he was surprised at being punched and asked why and what was going on.

What happened after that?

Police officers escorted Cass out. According to several fans at the event, he did not leave the area and continued to sit on the sidewalk making loud remarks. Police then called for an ambulance to take him to a hospital. One fan sent to PW Insider, a picture of the officers confronting Cass on the sidewalk.

An unfortunate scene

What's next for Big Cass?

It's unclear at this point what Big Cass's status is. In recent interviews, he has detailed his problems with alcohol and that he had suffered a heart attack. We only hope that Big Cass gets back to his old self and gets the help he requires.