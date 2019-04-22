Pro Wrestling Rumors: Photos emerge of another CM Punk masked indie appearance

CM Punk has been wrestling under a mask

What's the story?

With CM Punk seemingly making his return to professional wrestling under a mask at a recent MKE Wrestling show, the wrestling world has been abuzz with speculation as to whether it was actually him.

Well, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now confirmed that this isn't the first time Punk has pulled such a trick, releasing photos and information about another appearance from the former WWE Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since CM Punk decided to leave professional wrestling behind, rumours have been rife regarding any potential return. A venture into MMA saw CM Punk lose his only two fights in UFC, which further fuelled flames that the former WWE Champion may very well make a return sooner rather than later.

A masked wrestler would make their presence known at an MKE show last night, hitting the GTS on Daryck St Holmes. While this in itself may be a bit of a reach, and seem like a publicity stunt at best - it was then revealed that Punk had been wearing the hoodie the masked wrestler was at a BJJ show, also in Milwaukee, earlier that day with Silas Young seeming to confirm the appearance, too.

The heart of the matter

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has today confirmed that it was indeed CM Punk under the mask, and that this isn't the first time he's ever pulled a stunt like this.

Sapp reported that Punk also appeared at a Freelance Wrestling show on December 4th, 2015, titled Raw Power, where the WWE turned UFC man managed Kikutaro in a match against Darin Corbin and Dick Justice.

The masked man on this occasion was actually clad in a cloak and chucked salt ahead of the match, being referred to only as Kikutaro's "nameless mentor" - who didn't get physically involved in the match.

Apparently the reveal of Punk was meant to happen on Wrestling Road Diaries 3, which also featured Punk's then-friend Colt Cabana. You can still see the event over at IndependentWrestling.TV.

By the way, this was CM Punk, too. No I'm not joking. Here's my story on the matter, as we posted earlier on Select. https://t.co/CHusDFY0Rx pic.twitter.com/aSZKvMHY1o — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 21, 2019

What's next?

Who knows? The only certainty here is that everyone will be scrambling to try find out where Punk may appear next!

Would you like to see CM Punk back in the squared circle? Let us know in the comments.