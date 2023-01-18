Purchasing the company, Acknowledging The Tribal Chief - 4 reasons why The Rock could be part of WWE RAW XXX 

WWE RAW XXX takes place in less than a week, and the company appears to be pulling out all of the stops to ensure that the night is a success.

It has already been revealed that several members of Roman Reigns' family will be in attendance for the show, but the one man that the WWE Universe is hoping to see is The Rock.

There are so many reasons why The Rock should show up on Monday Night RAW, and the following are just four ways he could insert himself into the show.

#4. Offers to buy the company from Vince McMahon

It has become well-known in recent weeks that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE to push forward the sale of the company. The Executive Chairman could make this part of an on-screen storyline if he wants to push the sale forward and include someone like The Rock.

Initially, there was talk of the former world champion purchasing the company since he owes his current career to his time in the squared circle, but it's unclear what his thoughts on buying the company are at the moment. It would be interesting to see The Rock back on WWE TV discussing the sale with McMahon on WWE RAW.

#3. Cuts a promo to celebrate 30 years of WWE RAW

Several WWE legends who have been a part of the last three decades are making their return in order to be part of the celebrations. The Rock could be another one of these stars who takes the call to come back for a one-off appearance to cut one of his most famous promos.

It's currently unclear if The Rock will wrestle at WrestleMania, so he could appear and not even approach the storyline with Roman Reigns. At the moment, the company still has several options.

#2. Acknowledges The Tribal Chief on WWE RAW XXX

The Acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns is set to include several members of his family, and it will be a huge moment in history, so it's likely that WWE will bring back The Rock to be part of RAW XXX, but it could be a swerve.

The WWE Universe is already preparing for The Rock to challenge Roman Reigns so that they can face off at WrestleMania, but instead, he could join his family in acknowledging him as the true Head of the Table.

#1. Enters the WWE Royal Rumble

The Rock could make an appearance on WWE RAW next week to announce his entry into The Men's Royal Rumble match. It would mean that The Rock has his eyes set on the grand prize for WrestleMania as he enters the Royal Rumble to win the title shot.

The Rock could also still be a surprise in The Royal Rumble since they have already announced Cody Rhodes. Some names will be kept as surprise entrants.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes