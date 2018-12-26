PWI 500: Top Ten Wrestlers of 2018

AJ Styles

PWI 500 is Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s annual attempt at ranking the top 500 wrestlers of the year from various promotions like NJPW, ROH, WWE etc.

The wrestlers are ranked based on a variety of criteria like a win-loss record, quality of competition, major feuds, championships won and overall wrestling ability. Therefore, the wrestlers who rank in the top 10 have earned the right to call themselves the best in the world.

Hence, without any further ado, let’s take a look at who made the top 10.

#10 The Miz

The Miz is currently one of the best acts in pro wrestling and he has been that way for quite some time now. His mic skills are second to none. In fact, it now feels as if The Miz can make nearly any segment entertaining.

This has seen him climb the ladder to become one of WWE’s best mid-card wrestlers. This led to him winning the International Championship for a record eighth time. The Miz has had a meaningful year in WWE.

He started the year in grand fashion by regaining his Intercontinental Championship when he defeated Roman Reigns on RAW. He held on the belt for a few more months before eventually dropping the belt to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 34.

Post his title reign, the former Intercontinental Champion was involved in a feud with long-time rival Daniel Bryan.

This feud can be considered as one of the best storylines of the year. Miz then went on to qualify for the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. He made it to the finals but had to forfeit the tournament due to an injury.

With his ring work and mic skills constantly improving, Miz could have a huge role to play in WWE’s main event scene especially in the absence of Roman Reigns.

