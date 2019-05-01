"Queen Jean" Jeanette Horning on her upcoming WWE project and how her training parallels that of Hulk Hogan

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Exclusive 58 // 01 May 2019, 04:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Photo courtesy of Jeanette Horning

When traveling to Clearwater, Florida for a press trip back in February, I had the pleasure of visiting Hulk Hogan's Beach Shop store on Mandalay Avenue. That led me to meeting and ultimately interviewing Jeanette Horning, General Manager of Hogan's Beach Shop for Sportskeeda.

Within my Q&A with Jeanette Horning herself, I uncovered that she not only worked closely with Hulk Hogan, but also had wrestling aspirations herself. Also known as "Queen Jean," Horning was invited to train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando shortly after our interview.

The training apparently went well enough for Horning to be cast in an upcoming reality show where female talent will be competing for a WWE contract.

Also interesting about Horning's training, as explained below, is its parallels to that of her mentor Hulk Hogan. Beyond reading what's below, Queen Jean can be followed on Instagram via @QueenJeanWWE.

How did the opportunity to train with WWE come about?

Jeanette Horning: For years Hulk Hogan has been talking to me about getting in the ring. I have been an athlete my whole life, I have played every sport there is. This opportunity came about back in December of 2018 when WWE posted the tryouts. A few weeks later I got the call that I have been invited to train at the WWE Performance Center.

I can’t even begin to tell you how I felt when I got that call, I was proud, excited and speechless. One of the best moments of my life.

Have there been any highlights with relation to auditioning for or training with WWE?

Jeanette Horning: I would have to say the best part about this entire process has been hearing how proud Hogan is of me and how excited he is to see me make it big and do great things in this business.

Advertisement

This has been a dream I have been wanting and working towards for years. I have been through many ups and downs and to finally see it all coming together means the world to me.

Anything special you learned from the experience?

Jeanette Horning: I have learned that I am a lot stronger than I give myself credit for. During the WWE tryouts I broke my foot, I still continued to train and push through for two days before I sought medical assistance.

I always tell myself pain is only temporary. I have had so many wonderful people reach out to me from all over the globe telling me that the start of my WWE career looks just like Hulk Hogan’s.

In the beginning of his wrestling career Hogan’s coach Hiro Matsuda was very tough on him, which resulted in a broken leg for Hulk. After he healed he was right back in the ring training which showed he had guts!

I broke my foot during my first day of training just like my very close friend and colleague Hulk Hogan. I am going to heal and get right back in that ring and prove to everyone that I am destined for greatness!

Has this experience at all changed up your training regimen?

Jeanette Horning: Yes, it has. I used to just focus on weight training and even though weight training is still important, I have focused more on endurance training, building up my cardio and taking what I learned from the amazing coaches at the WWE Performance Center and applying them to my daily workout routine.

Did you meet a lot of WWE or NXT Superstars as part of this experience?

Jeanette Horning: I met some amazing people at the Performance Center, one of the best Head Coaches Matt Bloom who trained all of us, some of the other amazing coaches, NXT and WWE superstars Robbie Brookside, Michael Henry, Sean Hayes, Terry Taylor, Rob Strauss, Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane.

I also had the pleasure of meeting and talking to NXT General Manager William Regal and the Senior Director of WWE Talent Development Canyon Ceman.

WWE aside, what are you currently working on? Any upcoming projects you can talk about?

Jeanette Horning: Aside from becoming the next WWE Superstar, I have been working on a couple other big projects. I have officially been selected as a finalist for WWE’s new reality TV show for the next WWE Women’s Superstar. Along with preparing for this new reality show I am also working on a new film.

Finally, Queen Jean, any last words for the kids?

Jeanette Horning: I have had my share of ups and downs, life battles and people that I love, care about and have invested so much of my time and energy into just walk right out of my life and never look back.

I have had my heart broken time and time again, I am human just like you; I have emotions and sometimes things get to me. But what you have to remember is to never give up, even when you feel like you can’t go on.

Keep your head up, work hard for what you want because it won't come to you without a fight. You have to be strong and courageous and know that you can do anything you put your mind to. If somebody puts you down or criticizes you, just keep on believing in yourself and turn it into something amazing.

Successful people maintain a positive focus in life no matter what is going on around them. They stay focused on their past successes rather than their past failures, and on the next steps they need to take to get them closer to the fulfillment of their goals rather than all the other distractions that life presents to them.