R-Truth and Carlito released: 3 ways their WWE exits can affect RAW

The wrestling world was shocked on Sunday when R-Truth and Carlito announced their departures from WWE. Truth revealed that he had been released by the company, as his contract would not be extended.

Ad

Carlito, on the other hand, shared on social media that his contract was expiring in two weeks, and WWE decided not to offer him a new deal. Neither veteran is a regular in-ring performer at this stage of their careers, but their backstage segments have been hilarious and entertaining.

With WWE RAW emanating from Tulsa, Oklahoma, this Monday, the exit of R-Truth and Carlito could affect the show. Let's look at the three ways their release could impact RAW.

Ad

Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

#3. Fans could hijack WWE RAW with 'We Want R-Truth" chants

Ad

R-Truth is a SmackDown star, but his departure affected the entire WWE roster. Many of his peers were shocked by the company's decision not to renew his contract due to his impact on the locker room. If his exit shook the roster, the WWE Universe was equally shocked.

His release could trigger fans attending RAW to hijack some segments with "We Want R-Truth" chants. It's entirely possible due to how popular he has been since returning from a career-threatening leg injury.

Ad

#2. Raquel Rodriguez might "crash out" following Carlito's departure

Raquel Rodriguez and Carlito. (Photo: WWE.com)

On RAW's side of things, Carlito's exit might be felt more due to his involvement with the Judgment Day. With all the tension the group has endured over the past few months, things could go south even more as they enter Monday's show minus one valuable member.

Ad

While the main story for Judgment Day is the conflict between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, Carlito's attempt to get a date with Raquel Rodriguez is an entertaining side storyline.

The former NXT women's champion might realize that Carlito was valuable to her now that he's gone. It could lead to her "crashing out" and possibly lead to more tension between her and Liv Morgan, who is upset with Roxanne Perez's involvement with "Dirty" Dom.

Ad

#1. Judgment Day could continue to implode, Finn Balor has less backing with Carlito gone

Ad

As mentioned above, Carlito might be the glue holding the Judgment Day together. His departure could hasten the impending implosion of the group. It will be interesting to see how things play out, now that Finn Balor has less backing, following the departure of the former United States Champion.

Balor has had some tense moments with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, and he was the one who brought Roxanne Perez to the fold. JD McDonagh shared an emotional message following Carlito's exit announcement, so he'll also be affected in a way, storyline or not.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More