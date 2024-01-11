R-Truth finally gets entry in The Judgment Day? Analyzing Finn Balor's post closely

R-Truth’s vignette on The Judgment Day from this past RAW featured an AI rendition of Finn Balor and the rest of the faction members. The 51-year-old star is presumably trying to improve the group’s reputation with the locker room.

It appears that Balor has also recognized Truth as a member of Judgment Day after Damian Priest. The one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions joked about his AI rendition recently on X (formerly Twitter).

For those unaware, R-Truth put himself in The Judgment Day with a win over JD McDonagh on the December 18, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Both men collided in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight that also had the stipulation of loser leaves the club.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion has since done a lot of “PR work” for the top RAW faction in addition to accepting matches on their behalf. Just last week, he had Adam Pearce book Finn Balor in a singles competition against Tommaso Ciampa.

Ciampa would go on to win the match following interference from fellow DIY partner Johnny Gargano. They are set to meet Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in tag team action next week on the red brand.

Does R-Truth have a match next week on WWE RAW?

R-Truth is also set for tag team action on WWE RAW next Monday. The veteran superstar will once again tag with fellow Awesome Truth member The Miz against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) in a non-title tag team match.

Awesome Truth had previously defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh after The Miz insisted on reforming the tag team.

The pair go back a long way as tag team partners. They famously tagged against John Cena and The Rock at Survivor Series 2011.

