R-Truth to get revenge for upsetting attack? - 4 teams who could challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

The Judgment Day often claims to run WWE, and following the events of Monday Night RAW, they may be correct. The group currently holds three sets of titles thanks to Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship and two pairs of tag team gold.

More specifically, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The titles were first unified by The Usos back in 2022. In 2023, Finn and Damian managed to win the coveted prize not once, but twice.

While many fans are eager for new champions to be crowned, that didn't happen on Monday Night RAW. The DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa challenged the reigning title holders but ultimately lost to the fiendish faction, which continues to prove its dominance.

Now, the big question becomes, who's next? Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials have rapidly developed the tag team scene in the company over the past several months. Still, Judgment Day has defeated a lot of stars despite their backs being put up against the wall. Who can be the ones to take on the champions?

Below are four teams who could challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

#4. Awesome Truth could be who dethrones The Judgment Day as a form of revenge

Awesome Truth

Awesome Truth is a deadly tag team combination. The duo of The Miz and R-Truth are extremely popular, but their time as a full-time team dates back well over a decade ago. As a unit, they once headlined Survivor Series 2011 against the super team of The Rock and John Cena.

They reunited following R-Truth's return at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. This is despite the fact that the former 24/7 Champion has believed himself to be part of The Judgment Day. That likely changed following WWE RAW, however, as the stable brutalized both men.

Due to the beatdown the pair received, they are the most likely challengers for the coveted tag team titles. They will want revenge on Balor and Priest and will likely stop at nothing to obtain it. Could Awesome Truth's experience be what's needed to dethrone the seemingly unbeatable champions?

#3. AOP are back in WWE

Authors of Pain

The Authors of Pain have had a lot of success in WWE. They won the NXT Tag Team Titles while on the former black & gold brand. Upon joining the main roster, Drake Maverick helped them in their reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Unfortunately, not long after the duo united with Seth Rollins, they were released by the Vince McMahon-led administration. Thankfully, the pair have returned and are now part of The Final Testament alongside Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Now that the duo are back in WWE, they're likely going to chase tag team gold soon. The Judgment Day vs. The Final Testament could be an extremely exciting rivalry. Akam and Rezar may be too much for Finn and Damian to handle.

#2. DIY could try again

DIY is one of the best tag teams in WWE. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa first began teaming up on NXT. As a pair, they went on to win the NXT Tag Team Titles and then had an epic feud against each other. They reunited on the main roster in the latter half of 2023.

The duo have been on a roll and battled Finn Balor and Damian Priest on RAW. They ultimately failed in their pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. However, they showed they belong. Fans certainly seem to think so, as they're growing in popularity by the week.

Gargano and Ciampa may have lost, but it could be argued that DIY put on a good enough performance to deserve a rematch. Even if Johnny and Tommaso have to fight their way back to a title shot, they could very well be Judgment Day's next challengers.

#1. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate could shake things up

British Strong Style was a stable on the British wrestling scene comprised of Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate. The trio also united on NXT UK and in NXT, though they also fought on more than one occasion.

Two of the three members are still with WWE. Tyler Bate spent quite some time on NXT, while Pete Dunne competed as Butch on SmackDown. Upon Bate's full-time move to the main roster, Butch dropped his new name and gimmick in favor of once again becoming The Bruiserweight Pete Dunne.

As a duo, Dunne and Bate have already managed to defeat Pretty Deadly in tag team action. The pair have immediate momentum, which could be dangerous for the reigning champions. Could Bate and Dunne win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles? It would shake up SmackDown if they do.

