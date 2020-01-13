R-Truth reveals brilliant WWE advice that Vince McMahon gave him

Speaking in an interview with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, R-Truth revealed the advice that Vince McMahon gave him about his WWE character.

Earlier in his career, Truth would often try to act like somebody else during promos and interviews, which McMahon did not believe was an accurate reflection of his real-life personality.

The multi-time 24/7 Champion explained that the WWE Chairman simply told him to be more like himself when he performs in front of WWE cameras as the R-Truth character.

“Vince is the Godfather of entertainment. I would do promos, I would do interviews and things, and Vince was like, ‘That’s not R-Truth. Who the hell was that? You’re entertaining. You can speak and you’re entertaining. You can go in the ring and be entertaining. You can just be around people and be entertaining.’”

R-Truth added that he constantly remembers the words that McMahon said to him, and he tries to be an exaggerated version of himself whenever he is on television.

“When Vince says that to me, believe it or not, when I’m getting ready to do something, whether it’s speak or go out or whatever, I hear Vince in the back of my head saying, ‘You need to be yourself, be R-Truth. R-Truth wouldn’t do that – he wouldn’t say that. He wouldn’t act that way.’”

R-Truth’s WWE career in 2020

Despite being one of WWE’s oldest Superstars, the 47-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down in the latter stages of his wrestling career.

The last year has been one of the most memorable of Truth’s time in WWE, with his multiple 24/7 Championship wins and losses featuring heavily on WWE programming.

As of the time of writing, Truth is a 30-time holder of the 24/7 Championship.