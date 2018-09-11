R-Truth's Funniest Moments In WWE

R-Truth is one of the most underrated talents in WWE

R-Truth has been around in WWE for a very long time and for many years has provided entertainment for us. His role has been cemented as a mid-carder in the WWE but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

R-Truth has put smiles on the faces of millions of fans and made them laugh for years. His comedic role in the WWE is one of those things that will be appreciated more when he's gone, but his SmackDown Live return after the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up has gotten a lot of fans to realize just how funny he really is.

We take a look at the five times that R-Truth has made us laugh the most over the years.

#5 R-Truth tries to enter the WWE World Championship Tournament

Things were getting heated heading into Survivor Series 2015. Seth Rollins was fresh off an injury and was forced to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after a six-month title run.

A tournament was announced to crown a new champion at Survivor Series and the four semi-finalists were Alberto Del Rio, Kevin Owens, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns.

In a heated Miz-TV segment, the four would have a verbal battle, only to be interrupted by R-Truth. Why was he there? Because he proclaimed that he would "cut through butter with a hot knife" and become WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He was then informed by The Miz that he wasn't in the tournament.

Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose visibly lost it and the comedic timing resulted in a golden segment.

