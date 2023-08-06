Randy Orton and 3 stars rumored to be in Detroit who didn't appear at WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is officially in the books, and it served up a mixed bag of emotions, to say the least. There were some incredible high points, such as Brock Lesnar endorsing Cody Rhodes, IYO SKY cashing in, or LA Knight finally getting a win on a big stage, but there were low points too. The MMA Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, in particular, was poorly received by some fans.

Another thing that stood out about the Detroit spectacle, for better or worse, was the lack of returns. For weeks, fans anticipated surprise appearances from the likes of Bray Wyatt and The Rock. Hours before the event, various reports added more names to the rumor mill, many of whom did not appear on the show.

Here are four big names rumored to be in Detroit who didn't appear at SummerSlam 2023:

#4 Becky Lynch was rumored to be in Detroit for WWE SummerSlam 2023... ever so briefly

The Man debunked the rumor herself

Just over 48 hours before WWE SummerSlam 2023, PWInsider reported that Becky Lynch was in Detroit. The news outlet suggested that The Man could feature in a segment at The Biggest Party of the Summer alongside Trish Stratus after the duo's match was seemingly left off the card.

The rumor didn't circulate for long, as The Man herself tweeted a sarcastic response shutting it down. The multi-time women's champion seemed to enjoy some time off at a beach before her upcoming match against Stratus.

#3 Robert Roode

Another WWE Superstar rumored to be in Detroit over the SummerSlam 2023 weekend was Robert Roode. The former NXT Champion has been out with injury for over a year, reportedly undergoing multiple surgeries since he was last seen in the ring. He was allegedly spotted in Motor City before The Biggest Party of the Summer, with his potential role at the August 5 show still unclear.

While some fans hoped that The Glorious One, a Triple H favorite in the black-and-gold era, was cleared to return to action, he didn't appear at Ford Field. He was reportedly at the event in a backstage capacity, with his injury layoff not even close to its conclusion. If he is, indeed, contributing to the company in a backstage role, Roode's experience in the industry will be valuable for WWE while he works his way back to full health.

#2 Kairi Sane was rumored to be in Detroit ahead of WWE SummerSlam

The Pirate Princess

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane is heavily rumored to be re-signing with the company. The Inaugural IWGP Women's Champion, who has been away from the Stamford-based promotion since December 2021, has a storied history with both Asuka and the new Women's Champion, IYO SKY.

Fans are excited to see her back in the company under Triple H's stewardship, so rumors of her being in Detroit this weekend drove viewers wild. The WWE Universe wondered whether she would help Asuka retain her gold or attack her former teammate, clearing the way for SKY's cash-in. While she didn't appear at Ford Field, she did tease a huge announcement after the event.

Could The Pirate Princess return to the company as soon as Monday or Friday? We'll find out soon.

#1 Randy Orton was the biggest name rumored to be in Detroit ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023

Of all the stars rumored to be in Motor City ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Randy Orton was the one fans were most excited about. The Apex Predator has been out of action for almost 15 months dealing with back injuries accumulated over a grueling career. Fans have been waiting for his return with bated breath, and rumors of his presence in Detroit got the internet talking.

The Viper didn't make his triumphant return last night. However, he is widely expected to resume in-ring competition at some point. It would definitely have been cool to witness him confront Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but health comes first. Fans worldwide will be eagerly waiting to see Orton back on their TV screens soon.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here