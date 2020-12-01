Randy Orton on A Moment of Bliss announced for Raw

Last week, The Fiend Bray Wyatt cost Randy Orton his main event match against AJ Styles, costing him his opportunity to be in the Triple Threat Match to determine the Number One Contender for the WWE Championship. Tonight on WWE Raw, Orton will join Wyatt's associate, Alexa Bliss, on A Moment Of Bliss.

This will mark the second time that Randy Orton has been invited on the talk show hosted by Bliss. Coming off his loss of the WWE Championship two weeks ago, the former 14-time World Champion has been targeted by The Fiend due to their interactions from three years ago.

Orton infiltrated the Wyatt Family, burned down the House of Sister Abigail and defeated Bray for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 33 back in 2017. Since moving to the Raw brand, The Fiend has been teasing revenge on the Legend Killer for his previous crimes against him.

Fans will be looking forward to the latest development in this ongoing feud. With Alexa Bliss playing the role of messenger of Wyatt as of late, there will be plenty of drama to unfold during tonight's A Moment Of Bliss with Randy Orton.

Randy Orton reportedly to face Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC

With WWE TLC less than three weeks away, the card has been teased with no matches announced as of yet. However according to a report from Ringside News, Vince McMahon has largely signed off on a majority of the lineup. One of the matches that McMahon has decided on includes Randy Orton going one on one with Bray Wyatt.

This would pit the Viper facing the Firefly Funhouse version of Wyatt and not his Fiend persona. Fans have seen the Firefly Funhouse Bray face The Miz on WWE Raw recently and usually this persona is used to extend feuds, invoking the former Eater of Worlds. It is yet to be seen if this is the case, but tonight's A Moment Of Bliss with Randy Orton will most likely foreshadow what is to come.