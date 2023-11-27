Randy Orton to bring back female WWE star to go after Rhea Ripley? Exploring the possibility

Survivor Series: WarGames marked the return of Randy Orton for the first time since 2022. At the premium live event, Orton fought The Judgment Day and led Team Rhodes to an important victory. Naturally, this could begin a rivalry between The Viper and the heel faction on Monday Night RAW.

While Randy Orton can deal with the male members of The Judgment Day on his own, many wonder if he will bring about the return of a female superstar to deal with Rhea Ripley. The female superstar in question is Liv Morgan, who had been sidelined due to an injury.

Given the history between Ripley and Morgan, Orton could certainly use the help of the latter to counter the Women's World Champion. However, taking into account The Viper's past, it seems unlikely he will approach her. If anything, the fans could probably witness Orton RKO Rhea Ripley on his own.

As for Morgan, she can return to confront Rhea Ripley on her own. This feud will most likely be separate from The Judgment Day drama. Hence, the probability of Orton being involved diminishes a bit more. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see what The Apex Predator does on the red brand.

Former WWE Tag Team remembers a botched spot involving Randy Orton

In 2017, Randy Orton defended his WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal at Backlash. During this match, The Bollywood Boyz made an appearance and tried to interfere and help Mahal win. However, this attempt had terrible results for the duo.

The involvement of The Bollywood Boyz in this match led to Randy Orton dropping one of them on their head on the announcer's table. After Orton made his WWE comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames, the popular tag team recalled this moment and shared the story on X. The tweet stated:

".@RandyOrton appreciation post. Backstory to this picture: Moments after our 'Table Spot' at Backlash 2017, we returned to our phones with our father messaging/calling to see if we were okay. So this picture was sent to our father, so he knew everything was cool."

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Like The Bollywood Boyz, several WWE Superstars have had positive things to say about Randy Orton. Now that he has returned to WWE on a full-time basis, it will be interesting to see him deliver more memorable moments. The coming weeks on WWE RAW will be exciting for Orton and his fans.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here