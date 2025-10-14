Randy Orton to bring back viral star to WWE as partner? Exploring the chances

WWE’s Legend Killer, Randy Orton, hasn’t been on his best run of his career lately and is waiting for some big storylines to come into play. The Viper is undoubtedly nearing his retirement and needs something that he could enjoy doing and further make meaningful, to enhance his legacy and potentially help new stars as well.

The Viper has been open about how much he enjoyed his storyline as a tag team star alongside former WWE superstar Matt Riddle. Considering that, Orton could turn back on a tag team run to once again do something he could enjoy, and potentially bring a new name to the top, just like he did for Riddle.

Considering the latest scenario, Orton could bring viral social media star IShowSpeed to WWE as his tag team partner, which could undoubtedly make headlines all around the globe. A massive sensation like Speed joining the company alongside one of the greatest veterans of the industry could garner a lot of attention from millions around the globe.

As per recent reports from Fightful Select, the social media sensation recently visited the WWE Performance Center to film an episode of his new series, Speed Goes Pro. The show’s latest episode features Speed training under Randy Orton to explore whether he has what it takes to become a WWE superstar.

The report further adds that Orton was also present at the Performance Center during the shoot, which is believed to be for the third episode. While the company reportedly remains open to Speed competing in an actual match, no plans have been confirmed yet. With the work Orton and Speed have been doing in the performance center together, a storyline to feature them as a tag team in the company could turn out to be phenomenal. Time will tell what the company has in store for the viral star in the future.

What’s next for Randy Orton in WWE after missing 3 PLEs?

The Legend Killer hasn’t been regular in the squared circle over the past few months, potentially because of his age. The Viper hasn’t been a part of any big feuds lately and has missed 3 straight PLEs, which has turned out to be quite a statistic considering his stature in the industry.

While Randy Orton is not injured, his body might not be ready to do what he does best on a regular basis. Fans will have to wait and see if Orton is ready to make his retirement and give his body the rest it deserves.

