Randy Orton broke major WWE rule on SmackDown; exploring potential fallout

Randy Orton moved to SmackDown this week after Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis both pushed for The Viper to be a major part of their plans.

Orton chose the blue brand after The Bloodline assaulted him, but then turned and hit Nick Aldis with an RKO, making it clear that he doesn't answer to any authority figure.

Aldis is the current General Manager of SmackDown, and Orton had just signed himself to the brand moments before the attack, which means that he is now in a position where he could be punished by the man himself.

WWE made it clear in recent years that superstars are not allowed to put their hands on officials, and since Kevin Owens was suspended for less than just a few weeks ago, Orton could be in trouble.

Could Nick Aldis make Randy Orton's contract null and void?

Nick Aldis could refuse Orton a place on the SmackDown brand, and with it, he would take any hope he had at exacting revenge on The Bloodline.

This could mean that Orton's only hope of revenge would be to win the Royal Rumble and choose Roman Reigns if he is still the champion.

Aldis could also return to the ring himself and face off against The Viper at the upcoming Royal Rumble event, something that has been rumored for several weeks since Aldis was actively wrestling a few months ago and still in relatively good shape.

Aldis also has the option to bring back any WWE star of his choosing to exact some revenge on Orton.

Do you think Nick Aldis will punish Randy Orton next week on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.