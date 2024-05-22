Randy Orton should call in a favor from 18-year veteran to defeat Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown

The 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament has been taking place over the past few weeks. The finals of the tournament will take place at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event airing this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On the Monday Night RAW side of the bracket, Gunther managed to defeat everybody in his path and made it to the finals of the tournament. The SmackDown side of the bracket is still to be determined, with Randy Orton and Tama Tonga competing for the other spot in the finals. It is quite obvious that The Bloodline will most probably try to cause interference in the upcoming semifinal match between The Viper and the MFT. As a result, Randy Orton needs to recruit 18-year veteran Cody Rhodes to watch his back on SmackDown this week.

The American Nightmare has been an active performer since 2006. While his career had numerous ups and downs, everything has worked out in his favor as he is now the Undisputed WWE Champion, which could make him the perfect guy to have Randy's back. Other factors could make this intriguing as well.

The American Nightmare has a history with The Bloodline in WWE

If anybody is well-equipped to deal with The Bloodline, it would be Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare headlined WrestleMania two years in a row against the Samoan stable. While he struggled in two major matches, he ultimately won the war.

Solo Sikoa beating down Cody Rhodes.

Despite all of the odds being stacked against him, Cody managed to defeat and dethrone then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He found a way and strategized enough to beat the warring group. That alone makes him qualified to watch Randy Orton's back on SmackDown this week.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have a lot of history together

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have a lot of history together in WWE. Cody's first broadcast bout in the Stamford-based company was against Orton and the two were later united in the Legacy faction.

This relationship between the two was again shown off last year. It was Cody Rhodes who revealed Randy Orton's return to WWE after a serious back injury. The Viper returned at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event last year and helped The American Nightmare's side win the Men's WarGames Match.

This could lead to a six-man tag team match with Kevin Owens

Even if Randy Orton receives help from Cody Rhodes on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, they would still be outnumbered. The Bloodline currently has Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa as their big three. Rhodes and Orton, as good as they are, may struggle. Thankfully, Orton could have one more person watching his back: Kevin Owens.

The Viper and The Prizefighter formed a surprising tag team this year. Despite different personalities and physical appearances, the two mesh extremely well together. Owens has been taken out by The Bloodline, but whenever he is ready to return, he will certainly come looking for revenge.

When Owens does indeed return, Randy Orton could set up a six-man tag team match. The Legend Killer himself, along with Owens and Rhodes could take on The Bloodline. In this instance, Solo, Tama, and Loa may be outmatched.

