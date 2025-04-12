Randy Orton to cross lines and RKO female legend ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

General Manager Nick Aldis and Randy Orton kicked off the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to discuss the fallout from last week. The Viper RKO’d Aldis last week after he announced that Kevin Owens would be medically unfit to compete at WrestleMania 41 and as a result, their match at the Show of Shows was scrapped. However, to earn his 'Mania match-up, The Apex Predator might cross all limits and attack a female legend next week.

During their promo, Orton told Aldis that he had already paid the fine in advance in 2023 for RKO, as he knew a situation like this could occur. However, he was out there to get a replacement match at WrestleMania as it marks his 20th Mania anniversary, and it was special for him. The Viper suggested Nick Aldis put his suit aside and gear up to fight him, laying the foundation for their rumored match. However, the General Manager subtly declined the idea by stating that the only thing he wants from The Apex Predator is respect.

Furthermore, Randy Orton expressed that he already respected Aldis but insisted that if he didn't get him a WrestleMania replacement, he couldn’t promise he would apologize to Nick’s wife and WWE legend Mickie James for what he was going to do.

In the realm of possibilities, Mickie James could make a surprise appearance on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 and confront The Apex Predator for disrespecting her husband. However, The Legend Killer might cross all limits, hitting an RKO on James. Orton has delivered RKOs to women in the past. Female superstars like Stephanie McMahon, Beth Phoenix, and Nia Jax have been on the receiving end.

This potential angle could turn the switch inside Nick Aldis, who could himself come out of retirement and face Randy Orton in a singles bout at the Show of Shows.

That said, the angle suggested above is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

WWE Hall of Famer wonders if this year Randy Orton will compete in his final WrestleMania

This year marks Randy Orton's 20th appearance at WrestleMania. Many feel The Apex Predator is also on the verge of ending his career, and he might hang up his shoes soon, too.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks Podcast, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff opened up about Orton having multiple issues with his back and injuries he sustained throughout his legendary stint in Stamford-based promotion. Hence, WrestleMania 41 could be Orton’s last.

“This could be his [Randy Orton's] last WrestleMania," Bischoff said. "He could have three or four more under his belt. I mean, he's that good and in that great a shape, but he's been doing this a long time, and he's had to deal with some pretty significant injuries, and any time you've got injuries on your resume like he has, any given match could be your last match," said Bischoff.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching fast, it will be interesting to see whether Nick Aldis emerges as Randy Orton’s Mania opponent or whether he has another surprise in store for the legend killer.

