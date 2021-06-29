WWE Superstar heaps praise on Randy Orton; describes match with him as "next level"

Randy Orton is easily one of the greatest individuals to ever grace a professional wrestling ring. From his in-ring ability to his mic skills and character development, there isn't much that The Viper gets wrong.

Many of Orton's peers and colleagues have stated that he is a surefire Hall of Famer.

WWE Superstar John Morrison recently spoke to DAZN following his shocking victory over Randy Orton on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Johnny Drip Drip defeated The Legend Killer to seal a spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

Morrison went into detail about his friendship with Randy Orton and just what a surreal experience it was to share the ring with him.

"For me, I mean, Randy, someone that I've known for 19 years and always consider him a friend. We were talking, and I think that's the first time that we've wrestled. We've been in the rings together plenty, but we've usually been on the same side. It was cool being in the ring with him. It was great having that match with him. His pacing is next level, and the way he thinks about everything is all very methodical, all about the story, all about conveying emotion through your face, and that can be understood by the people watching, which is really what it's all about," said John Morrison. (H/T: DAZN)

The two men had an absolutely amazing match, and Morrison's victory was one of three big upsets on the night. The episode also saw AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre lose to Ricochet and Riddle respectively.

Riddle was unsuccessful in his attempt to help Randy Orton qualify for Money in the Bank

Riddle was the reason why Randy Orton didn't qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match last week. The Original Bro's untimely appearance served as a distraction for Orton, allowing John Morrison to take advantage.

Riddle tried to right his wrongs on this week's episode of RAW when he served as Randy Orton's proxy in the Last Chance Qualification Match. The former NXT star won the right to do so after he was victorious in a Battle Royal that was held to kick off the show.

However, Riddle narrowly lost the match after being pinned by Drew McIntyre.

The outcome was truly unfortunate, but Riddle did put in a shift on Randy Orton's behalf. Hopefully, The Viper is appreciative of his onscreen ally's recent efforts.

