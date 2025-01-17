Randy Orton to face former Universal Champion in Loser Leaves WWE match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has been on the shelf for several weeks now. So far, there has been no news on when The Viper will be back. However, there is a possibility that he could soon return and get his revenge against Kevin Owens. Moreover, he could also challenge him for a ‘Loser Leaves WWE’ match.

The Prizefighter turned heel after Cody Rhodes teamed up with Roman Reigns to fight Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event. While Randy Orton tried to reason with him, KO attacked him instead, eventually injuring The Viper using a banned move, the piledriver.

While Cody Rhodes avenged RKO by defeating Owens in a title match at the December 14, 2024, edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, KO flattened Rhodes with a package piledriver as well. Later, he escaped with the Winged Eagle title and will now face The American Nightmare in a ladder match for the Undisputed Championship at Royal Rumble.

Interestingly, Randy Orton could return and help Cody Rhodes pick up the win and resume his feud with The Prizefighter. Later, he could challenge his former ally to a ‘Loser Leaves WWE’ match at WrestleMania 41.

Notably, the former Universal Champion’s contract will soon expire and he has not signed a new contract so far. Thus, The Legend Killer could get rid of Owens for good. While this is a strong possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Randy Orton could turn heel at the Royal Rumble

Just like Kevin Owens, Randy Orton is infamous for turning heel unexpectedly and turning on his allies. The Apex Predator could do so one more time at the upcoming Royal Rumble. The Viper could help Cody Rhodes defend his title against Owens and attack him after the match.

This way, Orton would get his revenge on KO and also punish The American Nightmare for bringing him close to a potential career-ending injury by working with Roman Reigns. Notably, The Viper has been spotted eyeing Rhodes’ title several times since he became the champ.

This would revive the rivalry Rhodes and Orton have been sharing since their days in The Legacy and would also give The American Nightmare his WrestleMania 41 opponent. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Legend Killer.

