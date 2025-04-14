Randy Orton to face returning WWE legend in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring wild possibility

Randy Orton is one of the biggest stars in the industry, but due to his rival Kevin Owens' real-life injury, he is left without an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41. Could a legendary name fill the spot?

Ad

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens revealed he was battling a neck injury and would have to get surgery to treat it. This meant his rival, Randy Orton, was left without a match for WWE WrestleMania 41. Although he hit SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with a devastating RKO to vent his frustration, he hasn't found an opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All yet.

With that said, there might be a spot where he could fit perfectly. Cody Rhodes will battle John Cena to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Considering Cena is aligned with The Rock, The Final Boss might interfere to ensure Cody loses the title. At such a time, being Cody's mentor, The Apex Predator could enter the frame.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He might challenge The Rock at the PLE, which could be accepted, leading to an impromptu match between the two megastars. This move will leave The Final Boss exhausted, thus not being able to interfere in the main event of The Show of Shows.

While this scenario is just speculation and highly unlikely to materialize, The Rock has pulled off something similar before. At WWE WrestleMania 32, he battled Eric Rowan in an impromptu match, defeating him in six seconds. Fans should never rule out a surprise match from The Great One at The Show of Shows, to say the least.

Ad

Who else could Randy Orton face at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from The Rock, there are several talented stars on the roster who could have a showdown with The Viper in Las Vegas.

The promotion has been dropping teasers for who is speculated to be Aleister Black. The vignettes have been popping up on SmackDown every week, potentially making him available for a WWE WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton. Nick Aldis could announce him as a last-minute opponent for The Apex Predator.

Another name who has reportedly signed with the company but hasn't appeared yet is Rusev, aka Miro in AEW. He could also be a great fit for Randy Orton's opponent at The Show of Shows. Apart from the aforementioned stars, someone like Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes, or potentially a name from NXT could also be used to ensure the 14-time World Champion wrestles in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jitesh Puri Jitesh Puri is a content writer who joined Sportskeeda in 2018 and has written hundreds of articles about WWE. His articles provide answers to some of the most asked questions related to professional wrestling. He covers news, rumors, and lists as well.

He is also an Engineering student, a YouTube creator, a standup comedian, and a passionate video editor.

For enquiries and suggestions: [email protected] Know More