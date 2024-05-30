Randy Orton to fight 2-time champion at Money in the Bank? Exploring potential showcase

When Randy Orton made his return at Survivor Series 2023 to lead Cody Rhodes and his team to victory against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre, fans had plenty of expectations from Orton. Many believed that The Viper's comeback in the promotion would earn him a championship imminently.

However, The Apex Predator has failed to get his hands on any title since returning. While Orton did have the opportunity on a few occasions, he was not successful. However, at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Orton might face two-time WWE champion Gunther, and potentially challenge for the world title later.

At WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE, Gunther beat Orton in the final of the tournament to become King of the Ring. However, this victory was controversial as footage showed one of Orton's shoulders were up when Gunther pinned him. After this footage went viral, Triple H in an interview discussed that there could be a possibility of a rematch between the two.

Trending

You can view Triple H's comments on the controversial finish in the video below:

Hence, now with even the CCO wanting to witness a rematch, there is a possibility that Gunther and Orton could clash at Money in the Bank, which takes place a month before SummerSlam. If Orton can beat the leader of Imperium and become King, he could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Wrestling veteran believes Randy Orton is better than Shawn Michaels

Currently, Shawn Michales is the creative mind behind NXT, and he is doing a phenomenal job. However, regardless of the job he does at the white and gold brand, Michaels will always be remembered for being one of the best wrestlers of his time.

Many wrestling fans believe Michaels is one of the greatest wrestlers ever. However, as per wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff, that title belongs to Randy Orton. During an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff labeled The Viper to be the best performer in the last thirty years.

"I know Shawn Michaels gets this accolade a lot and deserves it," Bischoff said. "Every time he gets it, he deserves it. But I would be hard-pressed if I had to take a lie detector test, I would be hard-pressed not to tell the truth, and I think Randy Orton is the best performer in the last 30 years. And, in my opinion, subjective as it may be, not even close," admitted Bischoff. [35:26 – 35:50]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Bischoff's assessment of Randy Orton is not far from the truth. If not the best, Orton is certainly up there with some of the greats in the business. The 14-time World Champion has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback