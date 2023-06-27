Randy Orton to gain revenge on former WWE Champion after 7 years at SummerSlam? Chances of him returning

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE TV since May 2022 due to a back injury. He underwent back fusion surgery during his hiatus and is expected to return to the ring once fully fit.

WWE fans eagerly anticipate The Viper's return to the ring as he continues his recovery. Viewers worldwide want to see more of his famed RKOs and unmatched presence in the squared circle.

Amid rumors about Randy Orton's return to WWE, the creative team could plan a massive storyline for him to ensure The Viper's comeback is a massive success.

If you're unaware, a new story suggests that Randy Orton's WWE return is imminent. While certain people in the company want The Viper to appear at Money in the Bank, WWE may defer his return until SummerSlam 2023. If so, The Apex Predator could return to the high-profile event to confront his former nemesis, Brock Lesnar, after the latter's rumored match against Cody Rhodes.

There is a long-standing relationship between Orton and Rhodes. They were members of the Legacy group in 2008, including Ted Dibiase Jr. Randy Orton and Rhodes reconciled in 2022 when the latter returned to WWE. The pair joined forces with Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team bout for just one night.

If Randy Orton returns in time for SummerSlam, fans may witness another reunion between Rhodes and Orton. The Viper could assist Rhodes in defeating his former enemy, Brock Lesnar, in their rumored SummerSlam 2023 match in retaliation for what The Beast did to him seven years ago.

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar squared off at SummerSlam 2016. The fact that Orton and Lesnar had never faced off in a ring before was the key selling point of the bout.

The buildup to their match was modest yet effective, and the crowd was pumped for the fight. The hype surrounding Lesnar ensured this match would be one for the ages. It turned out to be accurate, but not for the reason you may think.

After unsuccessfully attempting to pin Randy Orton with a series of suplexes and F5s, Lesnar finally removed his gloves and busted Orton's face with some nasty elbows. The Apex Predator was bleeding profusely following the assault, leading to Lesnar defeating Orton via technical knockout.

Orton never got his hands on Brock Lesnar after losing the 2016 SummerSlam main event, but that could change this year. With rumors swirling that The Beast Incarnate will battle Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, The Viper may team up with his former protege to take out Lesnar. It would be a fitting return for Orton and could kickstart a compelling program on TV.

WWE legend provides a positive update on Randy Orton

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist spoke about his match with Orton at Vengeance 2006. During the conversation, Angle provided a substantial update on Orton's condition, hinting The Viper would be back in action soon.

“Doing good man. He [Orton] recovered from his back surgery. He’s, I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes.” [H/T RingsideNews]

Since the details of Randy Orton's gruesome back situation emerged last year, his future with WWE has been in doubt. A few months ago, his father, Bob Orton, revealed that doctors had urged The Viper to conclude his in-ring career, prompting widespread speculation about his retirement.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-he-be… WWE fans react to latest update on Randy Orton's potential return WWE fans react to latest update on Randy Orton's potential returnsportskeeda.com/wwe/news-he-be…

If the statements that Kurt Angle made on his podcast are any indication, Orton could be set to return to television shortly, possibly in time for SummerSlam 2023.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes