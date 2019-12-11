Randy Orton hilariously claims he is out injured until June 2020

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 03:07 IST SHARE

Randy Orton

Randy Orton has hilariously claimed that he will be out of action until June 2020 because of a mat burn he suffered last night on Monday Night RAW. The Viper had come out to help Rey Mysterio when he 'suffered the injury'.

The tweet is a cryptic one as he has mentioned June 19th specifically. The date, in numerical form, reads 6/19 – and it is a smart way of referencing Mysterio's finisher, 619.

Got this mat burn saving @reymysterio last night and it should be healed up by June 19th pic.twitter.com/54KeD6cvaR — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 10, 2019

Orton has been aiding Mysterio for the past few weeks. He even helped the biggest little man win the United States Championship from AJ Styles last week on RAW, despite being beaten by Mysterio for the chance to win the title.

He heaped praise on the US champion on Twitter as well, tweeting the following: “At #charlotte airport on 2 hours of sleep and all I can think about is how @reymysterio is amazing. I should be thinking about @KimKlro but I can’t #619”.

At #charlotte airport on 2 hours of sleep and all I can think about is how @reymysterio is amazing. I should be thinking about @KimKlro but I can’t #619 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 10, 2019

Orton's face turn has come as a surprise to the WWE Universe. It will only be a matter of time before he turns heel again and this could just be a stepping stone to the ultimate betrayal of Mysterio. Until then, though, it looks like Orton will have the US Champion's back against The OC.