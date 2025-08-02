  • home icon
Randy Orton to lose at SummerSlam due to old rival's surprise return? Exploring the chances

By Ankit Singh
Published Aug 02, 2025 16:59 GMT
Randy Orton. [Image from WWE YouTube]

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is heading to the 2025 SummerSlam alongside country music star Jelly Roll to face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. The Viper is determined to punish the heels for repeatedly attacking the musician and to settle his ongoing feud with The Scottish Psychopath. Interestingly, there is a chance that an old rival of The Apex Predator, Joe Hendry, could cost him the tag team match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Randy Orton was initially scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, The Prizefighter had to pull out of The Show of Shows owing to a neck injury he sustained earlier this year. Not wanting to miss ‘Mania, The Viper extended an open challenge to all the pro wrestlers in the world, and it was eventually answered by TNA’s Joe Hendry.

The former TNA World Champion has made several appearances on the NXT brand as part of WWE’s collaboration with the Nashville-based promotion. His match against The Apex Predator saw him fight on almost equal footing with the 14-time World Champion. However, the final moments of the bout saw Hendry taking an RKO immediately after he had done his signature pose and getting pinned.

The Scottish pro wrestler could return at SummerSlam to get payback for this humiliation. Hendry could cost Randy Orton his tag team match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, turning heel in the process. This can kickstart a feud between The Viper and the TNA star, who could be WWE-bound soon. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Randy Orton could see a heel turn very soon

Randy Orton is one of the few superstars who always seem to be running on heel energy even when they’re babyfaces. Nick Aldis knows better. However, the recent developments in The Viper’s character suggest that he may soon turn heel. Since The Apex Predator’s return at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, he has been trying to land a Punt Kick onto his opponents.

Speaking in a promo following his return in Toronto, the 14-time World Champion noted that the voices in his head are back ever since Kevin Owens landed a Package Piledriver on him. Following this, The Viper isn’t just targeting heels on the SmackDown roster, but he also tried to Punt Kick Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring Tournament final at Night of Champions 2025.

The Apex Predator has also stated that he is extremely hungry for a 15th WWE World Title. This hunger and recklessness are very similar to his Legend Killer era, and this heel persona of The Viper could soon make a return.

It is no secret that at 45, Randy Orton’s career doesn’t have many years left. Moreover, his body isn’t what it used to be, especially his back. WWE is also struggling to properly book babyface Orton, because of which he was removed from active programming for months after KO hit him with a Package Piledriver despite him not suffering from a legitimate injury.

Thus, turning The Viper heel is the direction that the Stamford-based promotion may take very soon. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Randy Orton.

