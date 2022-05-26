Randy Orton's real-life view on working for WWE nowadays

Kim Orton, the wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, recently spoke of how much fun her husband is having working with Riddle on Monday Night RAW.

Since April of last year, The Viper and The Original Bro have worked together as a tag team. While Orton was hesitant to team up with Riddle at first, the duo are now one of WWE's most popular duos.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kim Orton elaborated on the amount of fun Randy is having at the moment. She noted that the 14-time world champion is highly invested in the company's product.

"He really is like he likes going to work right now and he never really, you know, work was work and he's more into like storylines and like what he's gonna say. And just coming off the cuff with a lot of the things that he says, and you can just tell he's having so much fun. He loves working with Riddle and Riddle's awesome. You know, he's such a great wrestler and he just really enjoys working with him." (From 15:50 to 16:19)

Randy Orton recently celebrated his 20th year as a WWE Superstar. Despite his long tenure, The Apex Predator is still performing at a high level.

Randy Orton and Riddle went to war with The Usos last Friday

This past Friday on SmackDown, RK-Bro looked to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions as they faced off against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

Both teams have dominated the tag team scene in WWE for all of 2022. Therefore, a herculean effort was needed for one of them to come out on top.

Unfortunately for Randy Orton and Riddle, they did not have the equalizer that The Usos had, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He aided his cousins in winning the match after the referee was distracted.

The Bloodline has even more championship gold to add to their already impressive trophy cabinet with this monumental victory.

